Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Heavy drops of rain to mimic the pain. Painful they fall with splashes and all. Almost too much as it hurts to the touch. Touching so hard, like hail, leaving me scarred. Scarring my soul, taking apart the whole. Wholly unprotected while in this storm. Storming into a blast of pain so bright. Brighter than the lightning flashing around. Rounding from head to toe and back on up. Upward the storm surges on nerves alight. Lighting up the splashing raindrops that fall. Faltering in steps as pain mimics rain. Raining down in flashes as heavy drops. Dropping so hard, the hail, left me so scarred.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is part of the Fibro series—following drifting in darkness, an unseen swamp, a rubber band too tight, body and mind, thundering pain, and Chirps at night—it’s about pain being mimicked by rain.

Small drops splashing causing small echos of pain. Hail chunks crashing causing crushing pain. Each a different impact, yet all part of the larger storm—sapping my energy and lighting up the nerves—it’s shit.

I know so many in my audience know this pain and symptomatology too well and we have each other to lean on through it. Many days it feels like the rain is just pounding as heavy drops in a downpour and each touch lights up the world—blurring my vision and causing my steps to falter.

Slipping and missing steps when expecting my foot to be there. Catching on a rug, or more often tripping on my dogs. The falter and lack of trust in my own feet is what hurts the most—not physically, but it has left me scarred in other ways.

Fibromyalgia, like so many chronic diseases, takes more from us than most are ready or willing to admit. I’m only a few years into this condition and I already understand. I already feel how invisible and unbelieved it makes you feel.

I hope these poems bring light to how I feel—I hope it brings that same light for all of the others who suffer too. I see you—I understand.

