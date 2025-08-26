Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Norman's avatar
Ann Norman
Aug 26

With respect, and without knowing more, I read this as referring to the reactions to the ever-present political scene at this horrendous time. It surely can fit both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Paro
Jane B In NC🌼's avatar
Jane B In NC🌼
Aug 26

Beautiful poem with deep expression. I suffer from RA and sciatica. I sure understand what it’s like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture