Heavy Drops of Rain is about the times where the pain is being mimicked by the rain.

Small drops splashing causing small echos of pain. Hail chunks crashing causing crushing pain. Each a different impact, yet all part of the larger storm—sapping my energy and lighting up the nerves—it’s shit.

I know so many in my audience know this pain and symptomatology too well and we have each other to lean on through it. Many days it feels like the rain is just pounding as heavy drops in a downpour and each touch lights up the world—blurring my vision and causing my steps to falter.

Lyrics

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Heavy drops of rain to mimic the pain. Painful they fall with splashes and all. Almost too much as it hurts to the touch. Touching so hard, like hail, leaving me scarred. Raining down in flashes; dropping so hard. As heavy drops. Raining down in flashes; dropping the hail. Left me so scarred. Scarring my soul, taking apart the whole. Wholly unprotected while in this storm. Storming into a blast of pain so bright. Brighter than the lightning flashing around. Raining down in flashes; dropping so hard. Dropping so hard; left me scarred. Raining down in flashes; dropping the hail. Dropping the hail; left me scarred. Rounding from head to toe and back on up. Upward the storm surges on nerves alight. Lighting up the splashing raindrops that fall. Faltering in steps as pain mimics rain. Raining down in flashes as heavy drops. Dropping so hard; dropping so hard; the hail, left me so scarred. The hail, left me so scarred. The hail, dropping so hard. Dropping it left me scarred.

The original

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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