The Pentagon says it will livestream the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, and the objections are coming from both parties, the Catholic Church, and the military’s own archbishop [1][2][4]. Meanwhile, Britain’s prime minister says Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was “almost certainly” behind a suspected plot at an air base U.S. bombers used in the Iran war [7][8].

We also look at NATO’s top commander telling Europe the alliance is “ready to fight tonight,” and the Army reorganizing a whole command around drones and autonomous systems [9][10][12][13].

A livestreamed military execution

What happened. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Real America’s Voice that Hasan will be executed at Fort Hood on Dec. 3, and that “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public” [1]. Pentagon officials then confirmed the execution will be livestreamed and said more details would follow [1][2]. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said President Donald Trump approved the execution [1].

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who held the rank of major, was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others at Fort Hood in 2009 [1]. The BBC reports it would be the first military execution by firing squad since the end of World War II [2]. The last military execution of any kind was a hanging on April 13, 1961, according to the Associated Press (AP) [1].

Who it affects. Survivors and the families of the 13 people killed are split on the livestream, not the sentence. Alonzo Lunsford, a former Army sergeant shot seven times in the attack, told the BBC he supports the firing squad but does not think everyone should be able to watch [2]. He said survivors and families “should be able to look at it uncensored” [2].

It also affects the soldiers who would carry it out. Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees Catholic spiritual care in the U.S. military, said any Catholic soldier assigned to the firing squad should ask to be excused [4].

What officials and critics say. Republican Sen. John Curtis warned that the plan “risks feeding that appetite” for executions as entertainment, and said “Broadcasting a death diminishes us and is not an effective deterrent” [5]. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN the idea was “disgusting” [2][5]. Georgia Republican lawmaker Austin Scott said livestreaming executions is “what jihadists do - America is better than that” [5].

Vice President JD Vance said “I don’t know that that’s actually going to happen” and that he would not watch a livestream [5]. Hours later, Trump said he “absolutely” approved of the plan, while the Pentagon was still “making a determination” [5]. The United Nations human rights office said a livestream would be “tantamount to a public execution and would breach the absolute prohibition of torture” [2][5].

Broglio asked whether there is “really a value to throwing them in the same boat with terrorists by broadcasting the image of the execution of a man in a wheelchair to the whole world?” [4]. Some defense industry figures went the other way: Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey wrote that executions “should be public and brutal, not private and medicalized,” Mother Jones reports [6].

What’s next. Military law experts said Hasan could still go to civilian court with a habeas petition, which could significantly delay the execution [1]. Death penalty lawyer John Mills told the BBC the appeals process is not over and he would be surprised if the execution happened [2]. Army rules currently limit who can watch a military execution and bar anyone under 18, and the BBC has asked whether those rules will be waived [2].

Iran-linked plot at a U.S.-run bomber base in England

What happened. Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Parliament the suspected plot at RAF Fairford was “highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard” [7][8]. Iran denied involvement and urged the U.K. to share its evidence [7].

Here is what is confirmed so far. Police arrested seven men, all in their 20s, and all have been released on bail with no one charged [7]. Police found gasoline in three vans linked to the first five suspects, but no explosives [7].

Who it affects. U.S. airmen and aircraft. The Trump administration said it believed the base faced Iranian threats meant to kill as many American troops and destroy as many U.S. planes as possible [7]. The Pentagon said U.S. bombers have left Fairford and returned to their home bases [7]; the Guardian reports 12 B-1 bombers were withdrawn about a week after the incident [8].

What officials and critics say. The U.K. sanctioned two Iranians it accuses of espionage and attacks in Europe and the U.S., and summoned Iran’s ambassador [7][8]. A joint statement from the U.K., U.S., and about two dozen Western countries said the incident showed Iran’s “continued willingness to project hostile activity beyond its borders through covert networks and proxy actors” [7]. The Guardian notes it remains unclear what authorities think happened, and some experts have speculated it was a “feint” [8].

What’s next. The police investigation continues with no charges filed after more than two weeks [8].

NATO: “ready to fight tonight”

What happened. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command, laid out NATO’s “theory of victory” at the Warsaw Security Forum [9][10]. “We will block the initial attack. If the attack persists, we will blunt it and prevent any enemy advance,” he said [9]. He also said he does not believe a conflict is imminent or inevitable [9][10].

Who it affects. U.S. troops in Europe and allied civilians. European officials warn Russia could test NATO with covert attacks or a limited incursion, and the AP has tracked at least 211 incidents Western officials blame on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine [9]. Earlier this year, Trump said he was pulling American troops from Europe, and the Iran war has led to critical shortages of advanced air defense missiles in Europe, the AP reports [9].

What officials and critics say. Grynkewich said “no one should question the U.S. commitment to the alliance” [9]. At the same forum, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said that if Democrats win Congress, Ukraine aid packages could move “not in nine months, but in nine days or nine weeks on the outside” [11].

What’s next. NATO’s network linking drone-detecting sensors to the systems that shoot drones down is still being set up, a Grynkewich spokesperson said [9].

The Army builds an autonomy command

What happened. Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve announced that Futures and Concepts Command has been redesignated as the Army’s new autonomy command, FASCOM [12][13]. Breaking Defense, quoting LaNeve, calls it the Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command; Defense One calls it the Futures and Autonomy Command [12][13]. It is the Army’s part of the Pentagon’s planned Autonomous Warfare Command, which Hegseth announced Sept. 30, according to Breaking Defense [12][13].

Who it affects. Soldiers across the force. LaNeve said the Army is adding autonomous and unmanned systems “at every single echelon,” including new drone and robotics job specialties [12][13]. FASCOM’s commander will also become the Army’s first acquisition executive for autonomy, with authority over buying those systems [13].

What officials and critics say. Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller said autonomous systems will help commanders decide, with “appropriate levels of human judgment” before weapons are fired [13].

What’s next. Hegseth and the service secretaries are scheduled to discuss the Autonomous Warfare Command on Wednesday at the AUSA annual meeting [13].

Watch next

Dec. 3: Hasan’s scheduled execution at Fort Hood, and whether a civilian court petition delays it [1][2].

Wednesday: Hegseth’s AUSA panel on the Autonomous Warfare Command [13].

Fairford: whether U.K. police bring any charges [8].

November: the midterms, which Himes said could change the pace of Ukraine aid [11].

We’ll keep tracking all four. If the livestream bothers you, as it does Republicans and Democrats alike, call your senators and representative and ask where they stand before Dec. 3.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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