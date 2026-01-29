How Government Overreach Threatens Our Families

Take a look at Emily Berge’s campaign website for ways to learn more and find ways to support her candidacy: https://www.bergeforcongress.com/

In this wide-ranging and deeply grounded conversation, Walter Rhein and Nick Paro sit down with Emily Berge, a candidate for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District, to discuss what authentic, community-rooted leadership looks like in a moment of national crisis.

Emily introduces herself not as a career insider, but as the Eau Claire City Council President and a longtime organizer shaped by Indivisible activism after Donald Trump’s first election. She speaks candidly about fear in immigrant communities, the erosion of trust in federal institutions and services, and the need to center the people most directly impacted by government overreach.

The discussion confronts immigration enforcement head-on, including ICE abuses, racial profiling, and the detention of children. Emily argues that ICE has lost public legitimacy and cannot continue in its current form, emphasizing that local governments must protect residents before “shit hits the fan” by refusing collaboration with federal immigration crackdowns.

Nick presses Emily on LGBTQ and trans rights, and she responds unequivocally: trans people are people — and her record includes providing gender-affirming counseling and helping pass a conversion therapy ban.

The conversation also turns toward affordability: rising food costs, rural farming sustainability, Medicare for All, and the broken relationship between corporate money and political decision-making.

Throughout, Emily returns to one central message: leadership means showing up, staying accountable, and building trust through real relationships — not polished talking points.

