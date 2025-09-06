Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Elle
5d

Now, that was inspiring as I hear that the executive w/o Congressional approval is sending military vessels into waters around Venezuela and is poised to shoot down any opposing Venezuela jets. A man unhinged who thinks he knows everything. A man who craves attention no matter the price. Since he believes in television reality shows, can Maduro gift him a video game where he can sit all day long shooting and killing people? It seems his inner child was spared this growth in development.

Sunny
5d

So beautiful. A powerful message. Nick.♥️ I noticed you’re getting better and better.!! Carry on!😊

