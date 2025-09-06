Howling breeze clawing through forests of brick Sending shivers down spines, whipping up fear Barking turns to yelps as frost settles thick Rending our peace, as claws begin to near. Growling wind rushing down rivers of glass Shattering into waves, cracks running deep Nipping at heels rushing quickly to pass Scattering shards, yelling out as they creep. Echoing through pathways of cobbled stone Blowing icy dark mist to slick the path Testing the flanks with hunting skills they hone Forcing into frozen jowls of wrath. Snapping to bite, the weakest they have chose. Snapping our trap, we suddenly do close.
What does it mean?
Today’s poem is another in the A Journey of Hope series of poems. This one is on the darker side of hope — leading us through a hunt by icy hounds.
A howling breeze to rend our peace.
A growling wind scattering shards.
An echoing path forcing into jowls.
A trap sprung — but not by those icy hounds.
It’s a metaphor for what is happening in the U.S. right now. ICE raids beginning their end of summer roving—like packs of rabid, wild hounds spreading fear while breaking the peace—set to snap closed jaws of white supremacy wrath.
Yet, this isn’t a poem of despair — it is one of hope — and while these icy hounds are set to prey upon those they deem to be the “weakest”, we suddenly close our trap. A trap of their own making and one that won’t stop the onslaught, but will disorient and slow them — the truth of Epstein and Trump. The truth of the rot that is enabling and protecting pedophilia and child sex trafficking.
The truth.
Nick’s Notes
Now, that was inspiring as I hear that the executive w/o Congressional approval is sending military vessels into waters around Venezuela and is poised to shoot down any opposing Venezuela jets. A man unhinged who thinks he knows everything. A man who craves attention no matter the price. Since he believes in television reality shows, can Maduro gift him a video game where he can sit all day long shooting and killing people? It seems his inner child was spared this growth in development.
So beautiful. A powerful message. Nick.♥️ I noticed you’re getting better and better.!! Carry on!😊