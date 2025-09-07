Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cat's avatar
Cat
4d

I love that you got with Dissent in Bloom!! And thanks for that poem. I’ve been having a rough few days so a little hope is a good thing.🌈👍💪🏼🇺🇸❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Paro
Susan J's avatar
Susan J
4d

Your warrior spirit really shines through 🥰even in pain, you pick up and carry the Standard ❣️Taking the “pen is mightier than the sword” route ✒️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Paro
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture