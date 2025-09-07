Dissent now in bloom. Blossoming through stormy nights. Hope grows on stems strong.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is a part of the A Hopeful Journey series — this one was inspired, in-part, by the new connection I’ve made with

. And in-part by the rapidly escalating internal threat of Donald Trump and his fascist administration.

It is beyond time to dissent.

It is the time for dissent to blossom through the stormy nights.

It is now when we dissent—for if we wait and stay silent—it will be too late.

Dissenting against a fascist regime requires courage. A courage which blossoms through collective actions—strengthening with the rise of others, during the stormiest nights—flowering into hope on a stem thickened from the effort.

This dissent, this courage, this hope—it’s contagious.

So let your dissent bloom—peacefully and patriotically—so others may gather the strength and courage to join.

Let our courage be contagious.

Let our dissent bloom into hope.

Let our hope flower into actions.

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!