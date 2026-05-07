Intelligent Masculinity | E30 - AngryMaleVet

“That oath never expires. And I still have that raging fire to help the people of this country get a better life.” ~ Angry Male Vet ~

Masculinity In Review

Nick Paro sits back down with Angry Male Vet — retired Air Force intelligence officer, 23-year combat veteran, and one of the sharpest voices connecting military reality to civilian political life — for the follow-up conversation they couldn’t finish at E26. What begins as a news-desk reckoning with the Strait of Hormuz, the firing of the Secretary of the Navy, and the structural gutting of Pentagon leadership becomes, slowly and deliberately, a conversation about something quieter and more durable: the work of knowing yourself, the courage it takes to sit still long enough to do it, and what it means that the forces trying to prevent it are doing so on purpose.

The episode opens in the middle of things. An indefinite ceasefire with Iran, vessels being seized back and forth in the Indian Ocean, John Phelan removed as Secretary of the Navy, General Randy George fired from the Army Chief of Staff position — all of it mid-war. Angry Male Vet’s read on the chaos is precise without being clinical: Hegseth is a soft individual who cannot tolerate disagreement, and the military is now being stripped of the experienced, opinionated senior leaders who would have said so to his face. He names the Apache pilot investigation that Hegseth shut down within hours — pilots using taxpayer money to perform for Kid Rock — as a crystallizing example of what that softness looks like in practice. Any leader worth his salt would have let the chain of command handle it. Hegseth reached. That’s the tell. The pattern since then has been consistent: fire whoever says something uncomfortable, and call it strength.

Nick brings Kristofer Goldsmith’s observation about gas prices — that they’re one of the few things Americans see every day, and therefore one of the few metrics that converts abstract policy into visceral personal experience. Angry Male Vet extends it. In a moment when billionaires are already under a spotlight — making money on insider trading while services dry up and people stop going to the doctor — the pump price becomes the aperture through which the whole structure becomes visible. It’s not the most important cost. But it’s the one that makes you ask the question out loud. He runs the numbers on Arkansas: $2.50 to $4.00 for regular, diesel nearly at $6.00. That’s real math in the South. And it’s moving the conversation in a direction the war’s architects did not anticipate.

The Palantir segment lands somewhere between geopolitical analysis and alarm. Nick has looked at the $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget proposal and describes it flatly as a Palantir wet dream: drones, AI automation, and full integration into every piece of domestic infrastructure. Angry Male Vet agrees without hedging. It’s the acceleration of something that’s been going on since trickle-down economics — the selling of the country to companies — but now they’re not hiding it. They’re openly using FISA renewals, surveillance infrastructure, and the language of national security to build the monitoring architecture of an oligarchy. The defense against it, he argues, is not primarily legislative. It’s building the kind of community and awareness they’re trying to prevent. Protests, primaries, voter registration, conversation — all of it. He mentions the “No Kings” protests growing to historic proportions. He names Keira Havens and the Citizens Impeachment Coalition as one of the networks doing structural work in the space. Nick connects her to Walter Rhein and Will Fullwood, to candidate interviews he never expected to be doing, to a level of movement infrastructure he’s watching materialize in real time.

The formal Intelligent Masculinity segment opens with Nick restating his definition — the refusal to outsource accountability onto others and the discipline to live with the consequences of your values and actions — and contrasting it with what Hegseth, Trump, Vance, and Miller actually are: men who perform masculinity for an audience to get likes and clicks and views, and who hold none of the consequences of any of it. He asks Angry Male Vet how he models this in his own life. The answer is one of the more interesting moments in any episode of this show. Angry Male Vet declines the frame. He doesn’t even define it as masculinity or femininity, he says. It’s intelligent humanity. The question he returns to constantly is: am I being honest with myself, and am I being honest with others about how I actually feel? That’s the whole thing. Everything else — the accountability, the self-reflection, the courage to look at your own fractures — is downstream from that one honest question asked without a mask on.

He is not particularly gentle about what the mask-wearers are actually afraid of. Hegseth and Miller and those guys — there are deep fractures inside of them that they’re covering with an alpha-male performance because some small group of people will like them and they won’t have to be afraid. But in doing so, they are treating other human beings in inhumane ways to protect a construct that isn’t even real. They call themselves followers of Christ while praying every bullet hits its mark. They are not happy people. They’re shells. And they’re making money selling a dream that is only going to make the lives of the people who buy it worse.

Joe Plenzler’s article on Hegseth’s war on woke — specifically on the declaration of empathy as the enemy — becomes the through-line for the middle portion of the episode. Angry Male Vet’s military experience gives him standing here that no think-piece writer has. He was in Afghanistan working the hearts-and-minds approach, sitting across from tribal chieftains and infrastructure discussions and the plain reality that the civilian population either sides with you or you never leave. That is not a woke policy. That is the actual doctrine of winning. If you don’t understand who the people around you are, if you can’t see their values and what they want for their lives, you are creating more warfighters from the people you’re supposed to be helping. Empathy isn’t kindness. It’s intelligence in application. And when Hegseth strips it from the doctrine because it doesn’t fit the brand — he loses before the first engagement.

The self-reflection tools discussion is practical rather than therapeutic. Angry Male Vet is not selling a framework. He’s describing a discipline. Unplug. Sit with yourself, which a lot of people are afraid to do. Ask: how am I feeling right now, and why? Not seven seconds after the feeling hits — proactively, before the limbic treadmill takes over. He names a specific habit: noticing when he’s agitated by something that seems objectively minor and pulling it apart. Where is this actually coming from? Is it the thing in front of me, or something underneath it? He locates self-reflection as monumentally important to magnifying your life — not because it’s virtuous, but because it’s how you know whether what you’re thinking and feeling is actually yours, or whether it was put there by two sources hitting you with the same message over and over until you stopped questioning it. That’s the MAGA voter, he says. Not stupid. Victimized by the systematic removal of their own thinking.

Nick brings up Nieta Greene and the conversation about the disabling effects of war — specifically what happens to service members coming back from this conflict if the support infrastructure isn’t there ahead of time. Angry Male Vet’s answer is direct: you get red-pilling, black-pilling, accelerationism, addiction, suicide. He’s seen all of them. The antidote is not complicated. Talk about it. Make it okay to say you’ve been traumatized. Create communities — veteran support groups, any support groups — where people can hear that they are not alone. Because the alternative is sitting in it alone until the only escape route that offers relief, even temporarily, is the one that makes everything worse. He describes VA group therapy as one of the most important things he has ever done in his life: a community of people he could talk to without judgment and listen to without judgment and know that not even close was he the only one going through this.

The Hegseth anti-woke movement, in his telling, is specifically going to cost lives here. Service members who have bought into the messaging that mental health is weakness, that asking for help is unmasculine, will come back traumatized and will not get better. They will live sadder lives. And they will not understand that they don’t have to — that it can be different — because the possibility was deliberately obscured from them. Depression feels like normal, he says, until you’ve been out of it long enough to realize what you were living in. Those people will never know.

The larger thesis lands in the isolation discussion, and it’s where the episode finds its sharpest edge. Nick names it first — this anti-woke bullshit, this personal and national isolationism, is so damaging and destructive to your well-being, and it leads to suicide, and I know because I’ve been there. And then Angry Male Vet frames it structurally. It is a strategic objective. If you’re isolated, you’re not talking to people. You’re not more aware of things. You don’t have empathy for folks who are a different color or love different people — people who are in every meaningful way the same as you, just trying to get through the day and take care of their family. Isolated, you look at those people as objects, as things to hate. That’s the design. This administration can have all the answers. Only listen to me. And it never gets better. There’s no more money in your pocket. You’re not feeling better toward your neighbors. Nothing they promised ever arrives. Fascism is domestic abuse at scale, says Nick. Fascism is cult at scale, says Angry Male Vet. Both are true, and both describe the same mechanism: isolation, dependency, abuse. The counter to it is democracy at scale — which is just the word we use for community when it’s working.

Nick offers the neighborhood version of this. You don’t have to be a national media figure. You can be the trusted house on your block — the one where kids know they can come, where they know they’re safe, where they know they’ll get food and water and not be treated badly. That builds community. That is what the other thing is trying to prevent. And Angry Male Vet confirms it: his home is run exactly this way. Kids know they’re safe there. They know the rules. They know they’re not going to be abused. That’s it. That’s the whole countermove.

The Mulan lightning round closes the episode in its characteristic way, and Angry Male Vet’s answers are honest to the point of being disarming. Swift as a coursing river: “Respond to the current situation around you — you have to be present enough to do that.” Force of a great typhoon: “That strength is internal. Knowing who I am and where I stand on my morals and values. I’m not going to push that typhoon on other people — it’s not an external typhoon, it’s just the strength inside to be confident of who I am.” Strong as a raging fire: “I spent 23 years as a combat veteran putting my life on the line. That oath never expires. And I still have that raging fire to help the people of this country get a better life.” Mysterious as the dark side of the moon: “There was probably a period of my life where I didn’t know who I truly was, or was unwilling to see that. I’m pretty much — I wear what I think on my sleeve and put it out there. I’m in a closet in a basement in Ohio, so that’s about as mysterious as it gets.”

That last answer is the most honest thing in the episode and maybe the most on-theme. Angry Male Vet, who spends an hour describing the work of becoming visible and legible to yourself, admits that he doesn’t find himself very mysterious anymore. He’s figured out enough of who he is that it shows. He goes by an alias, lives in a basement, and still wears everything he thinks on his sleeve. That’s what actually doing the work looks like from the outside. Not dramatic. Not mysterious. Just a guy who decided to stop hiding from himself, and who shows up because the oath never expired and neither did the fire.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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