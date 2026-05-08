Intelligent Masculinity | E31 - Tim Whitaker

“We are the freaking problem. We are the agent of chaos.” ~ Tim Whitaker ~

Masculinity In Review

Tim Whitaker walked into today’s Intelligent Masculinity discussion with years of experiences - through a faith community that raised him, a church that eventually removed him, and public-facing projects — Tim Whitaker Speaks and The New Evangelicals — built explicitly to help Christians find a path forward that doesn’t end in nationalism. This is the first half of a two-part Intelligent Masculinity sit-down, and Nick frames it accordingly: today is the wider cultural conversation; part two will be the masculinity questions proper. What ends up happening in the meantime is that Tim and Nick map out, in real time, the entire infrastructure that the second half will sit on top of. The episode is a rare thing in this series — a guest who has done his deconstruction work in public, talking with a host who has done his thinking about masculinity in public, and the two frames keep finding each other.

Tim’s exit story has a structure he calls the unholy trinity of movements, and he is unusually clear about why each one mattered. Trump was the dam break — not because of policy, but because the same Sunday school teachers who had spent his childhood teaching the importance of sexual purity and saving yourself for marriage suddenly demanded he vote for the man on the cover of Playboy who bragged about assaulting women. He puts the contradiction in its honest form: I’m just doing what you taught me to do — why am I now suddenly the bad guy? Black Lives Matter was the second wake-up call, the moment when friends started sending him videos engineered to turn Ahmaud Arbery into the bad guy and he realized the tradition of truth he thought he’d been standing on was actively lying to him. COVID closed the loop. He watched pastors he respected reframe public health as tyranny, and he kept asking the same theological question: why wouldn’t I wear a mask during a global pandemic, as a Christian, if loving my neighbor as myself is the actual instruction? None of this was political to him at the time. It was a slow recognition that the people teaching him integrity were not, themselves, applying it.

The Christian nationalism mapping is where the conversation becomes a useful piece of reporting on who is actually running the federal government. Tim names them without hedging. Pete Hegseth runs the Department of Defense with Crusader iconography tattooed on his body — Tim’s question is how much more obvious you need an example to be. Russell Vought, the architect behind Project 2025, is the quieter version of the same project. Stephen Miller, despite being Jewish, is described as enhancing and leading the Christian nationalist project from inside the administration — a useful reminder that Christian nationalism is a political coalition, not a coherent theology. Paula White, one of the biggest names in the New Apostolic Reformation, has the direct ear of the president on how to think about things. Tim acknowledges the squabbles between the factions — Catholic nationalists, charismatic Christian nationalists, the more reformed Doug Wilson and Hegseth wing — but the political alignment, he says, is functional. They will fight each other over theology and still vote together on policy. That’s the load-bearing observation. The ecumenical disagreements don’t slow down the takeover.

Midway through, the episode is interrupted by a YouTube troll — and what would normally be a derail becomes one of the strongest segments of the hour. Nick takes the live shot, and Tim doesn’t flinch. The argument is not about the troll. It’s about the framework the troll is using. America, Tim says, is killing kids, kidnapping five-year-olds, and executing people in the streets — the radical problem in the world is not Islam, it’s the radical Christian nationalism that is taking healthcare from millions of people. Nick extends the thread. The reason most so-called shit-hole countries are considered shit-hole countries is that we spent twenty years bombing them, and the nations that came before us spent decades doing the same. We invented the Global South as a category to bucket nations away from everybody and then blame them for being lesser. He pivots, exactly where you’d want him to, to what’s happening at home — his state shutting down its entire child health food network because there’s no funding, while the same government bombs schools elsewhere. The closing line lands where the title of the second clip in this episode lives: we are the agent of chaos. The 42% of all weapons exported globally is not a minor metric. It is the country’s posture in the world, expressed in dollars and ordnance, and Tim refuses to let the conversation shrink it.

The toxic empathy segment is the philosophical core of the discussion - and worth slowing down for and listening to again. Tim names Allie Stuckey as the person who coined the term in its current form — anything that embraces a lie — and then dismantles it with a precision that the analytical-literary frame rewards. He grants the surface case: yes, empathy can be misapplied. The judge who handed a rapist a light sentence because he felt bad for the man’s career was practicing a kind of toxic empathy that hurt the victim and the wider system. But Tim refuses to let the rebuttal stop at definitions. The way the term is actually used today, he says, is to make cruelty defensible — toward queer people, toward women seeking abortion access, toward populations being bombed, toward anyone who suggests the president might not be a great guy. Toxic empathy as a phrase is doing the work of laundering cruelty into virtue, because cruelty is the point. Nick reads the diagnosis back through his masculinity frame and gets to one of the better formulations of the night: men were taught three primary emotions — happy, mad, sad — and we are now down to two, because happy leads to joy, and joy leads to questions, and questions are dangerous to the project. Toxic empathy, in his reading, is the operation that takes happy off the table so that the only languages left for men are mad and sad — the two most explosive, least articulate, most easily weaponized. Tim agrees and extends it. The whole alpha-male performance — the cars, the six-packs, the curated aesthetic — is gay in the structural sense. It is built for the male gaze, addressed to other men, and married to a homosocial economy where women are an afterthought.

Nick and Tim spend the closing stretch arguing for a model of masculinity that doesn’t have to perform for any of it, and the contrast lands because they keep grounding it in their actual lives. Tim is almost ten years into a marriage he describes — without any false modesty — as the best freaking marriage ever. He is not walking around ruling his roost with an iron fist. He is empathetic, his wife is a good listener, and they have learned how to do conflict resolution in a way that promotes the flourishing of the marriage rather than scoring points inside it. He notices, with some delight, that the alpha bros are usually divorced or married to someone who isn’t happy. Nick celebrated his eleventh anniversary the week before recording, and the math becomes its own argument: maybe the men who don’t look like alphas, but stay happily married for over a decade, have figured out something the men selling the alpha brand have not. Both men keep returning to the same point — the actual courage in this culture is to be vulnerable on camera, to hug your kids, to cry with them, to admit that the masculinity you’re being sold by Myron Gaines or Andrew Tate or Donald Trump is a sheep imitation of strength masquerading as the wolf.

The episode closes on Samwise Gamgee, which is more on-theme than it sounds. A YouTube comment from Queen Home Slice points out that women, by an overwhelming margin, simp for Samwise — the gardener who carries his friend up a mountain — not for the alpha bros. Nick frames it as the male model the second half of this series is going to keep coming back to: caring, kind, gentle, helpful, a good friend. Be a Samwise and not an Andrew Tate. It is a goofy line, said in good humor, and it is also the closest the episode gets to a thesis statement. Tim’s whole project — The New Evangelicals, the Substack, the YouTube, the Instagram, the open DMs, the no-paywall content — is a Samwise project: someone walking alongside other people inside the same world he came from, helping them carry the weight far enough out of it that they can stand up on their own.

What makes Tim a useful guest for this series, in the end, is not just his story. It is that he has done the deconstruction work and is still doing it in public, with no paywall and no brand to protect, and he is doing it as a Christian and as a man — the two specific axes that the series cares about. Part two will get into intelligent masculinity directly, with Nick’s working definition — the refusal to offboard accountability, the willingness to live with the consequences of your own actions and values — held up against the cultural machinery this episode just spent an hour mapping. By the time Tim comes back, the listener will have the whole structure in front of them: who runs the government, what they mean by Christian, what cruelty is doing in the language of empathy, and why the alpha brand is the weakest version of masculinity on offer. Tim Whitaker, today, is the guest who makes that map readable.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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