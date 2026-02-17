Intelligent Masculinity with Qasim Rashid, Esq.

“There’s no such thing as serving God without first serving humanity… If your religiosity doesn’t translate into dignity and care for your neighbor, then it’s just ego. There are no asterisks on humanity." ~ Qasim Rashid, Esq. ~

Masculinity In Review

In this 14th interview of Intelligent Masculinity, I sit down with Qasim Rashid, Esq. for something completely different, yet entirely on theme. Where all of the other interviews have focused on masculinity directly through the lenses of fatherhood, discipline, and self-correction—Qasim takes us in a wonderful new direction: faith, built around a life of service where acts towards humanity always precedes professed faith to a God. And in doing so, Qasim reinforced and sharpened the series thesis that:

Intelligent Masculinity is the refusal to outsource accountability onto others—and the discipline to live with the consequences of your actions and values.

Throughout this conversation, we see Qasim return to a powerful idea: masculinity begins when we separate the ego and embrace active self-reflection.

This self-reflection fuels one of the most important through-lines of the conversation where Qasim insists that reaction is a choice—road rage, spousal conflict, public disagreement, online provocation—and that choice is the difference between intelligent masculinity and not. He frames this choice as the pause between the stimulus and the response—that moment when you bite your tongue, take that breath, and think. That is discipline. That is intelligence. That is power. And this moment of control is what separates those willing to accept accountability for their actions, and those who aren’t.

Perhaps the clearest practical moment of the entire interview came when discussing boundaries. Qasim described deliberately keeping his hands visible in group photos to remove ambiguity and ensure no boundary is ever crossed. He also stated plainly:

“Keeping your hands and your eyes to yourself is not something you should struggle with.”

This is intelligent masculinity in its simplest form. It is: respecting consent, accepting “no” as a complete sentence, and taking responsibility for male behavior instead of blaming women. He reinforced this again with certainty when it comes to consent:

“No is a complete sentence.”

This clarity matters in a culture where men often look for loopholes—and intelligent masculinity closes loopholes.

Qasim brings us to a place we haven’t gone before with his discussion on an important theological distinction: there is no such thing as serving God without first serving humanity. He referenced a teaching where a person deeply devout in prayer but cruel to their neighbor is condemned, while someone less outwardly religious but kind to their neighbor is elevated. That principle cuts against authoritarian religious nationalism—and it asserts:

Humanity has no asterisks.

Rights are not conditional.

Faith that harms neighbors is ego, not devotion.

And this aligns profoundly with the evolving series arc where masculinity that claims divine justification for domination is not intelligent—it is insecure.

Qasim also offered a powerful reflection on male privilege — not as superiority, but as unexamined safety. His story about realizing, as a teenager, that he could run at night without fear while his female friend could not, was a defining moment of awareness. Acknowledging privilege without weaponizing it and recognizing safety disparities without defensiveness—that is intelligent masculinity. It doesn’t deny reality—it accepts it—and then works to correct it.

Another key contribution to the series: structured self-reflection. Through daily prayer and meditation, Qasim described carving out intentional time to detach from noise and re-evaluate his responsibility to others. He framed this as a constant internal struggle—not against others, but against ego—and telling us:

“The greatest struggle is the struggle against the self that incites you to do wrong.”

This echoes earlier guests in different language: the discipline described by Marlon Weems, the cultural history of Arturo Dominguez, the personal accountability of Bobby Jones, and the intentional reflection of Kristofer Goldsmith. Qasim’s articulation gives spiritual vocabulary to a theme that has been building organically through the series.

As we bring this discussion together, Qasim adds new depth to three critical elements within the overall series:

He spiritualizes accountability without weaponizing religion. He frames boundaries and consent as a male responsibility, not female safeguards. He reinforces that ego is the real threat—not emotion, not vulnerability, not connection.

And perhaps most importantly of all, Qasim Rashid, Esq. recenters masculinity around service—not leadership for control, not strength for dominance, and not faith for exclusion—rather service towards all of humanity.

~Nick Paro

