I’m starting a new paid subscriber drive — when Sick of this Shit Publications reaches 250 paid subscribers, I will release the full audio of Lento-Vivo to all subscribers. For every 50 additional paid subscribers I will release another recording (until I’ve run out of music to release)!

Thank you,

for providing the artwork for this composition!

Meaning of the Music 🎵

Lento-Vivo is one of my favorite compositions — I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! This is also the first recording release I’ve ever done — I’m nervously excited.

Let me bring you back in time, 14 years, to 2011 — I was 21, in between my 3rd and 4th years of studying Music Theory and Composition while attending Carnegie Mellon University, and returning to Paris, France for my second year studying at a music-alliance program — I was ready to find my musical voice, my creative expression, and my own personality.