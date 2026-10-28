Listening Louder | The Census, Non-Disabled Advocates, and More

Summary

Nick Paro and Nieta Greene, CEO of Disability Community for Democracy, open with Nieta’s question: how can non-disabled family members support a veteran seeking a VA disability rating? Nick said the first step is getting rated at all, since a 0% rating can be raised later, and pointed listeners to state veteran service organizations, the DAV, and the VFW. Both hosts stressed documenting conditions through sick call while still in service. Nieta then tied untreated veterans to homelessness and to the Census Bureau’s 2030 rule changes, which she called “Crip Crow for the digital age,” arguing an online-first count would undercount disabled people and cost states House seats. Nick previewed the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Democracy March in Washington, D.C., and highlighted a Virginia proposal to restore voting rights for people under guardianship. Nieta explained her run in iHeartRadio’s Top Host competition, where she sits fifth in her group, as a test of whether disability media can reach a mainstream audience.

Key Takeaways

Submit a comment to the Census Bureau by Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET using the template text in Nieta’s Constitutional Emergency Alert, then restack the post.

Help a veteran get rated: encourage them to file, connect them with a state veteran service organization or the DAV, and join or support the Veterans Day Democracy March on Nov. 11.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People

Nieta Greene — CEO of Disability Community for Democracy and a Top Host contestant.

Christopher Goldsmith — runs Veterans Fighting Fascism, which is organizing the Nov. 11 march.

Pete Hegseth and Doug Collins — Nick said their cuts to VA mental health services will push veteran suicides higher.

Organizations / Programs

Veterans Fighting Fascism — lead organizer of the Veterans Day Democracy March.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) — free nonprofit Nick recommended for help filing claims.

U.S. Census Bureau — finalizing the rules for the 2030 count.

Terms / Concepts

VA disability rating — a percentage, in 10% steps, that sets monthly compensation; 0% opens VA care without a payment.

Olmstead — the 1999 Supreme Court decision requiring services in the most integrated setting appropriate.

Sources & References

Say No To Crip Crow

Take action today for Advocacy Month: https://tinyurl.com/saynotocripcrowoctadvocacy

“America has not fully fulfilled its commitment to guaranteeing equality for all since its founding nearly 250 years ago… Disability Community for Democracy will urge Congress to enact legislation that codifies the Olmstead decision, ensuring that states cannot compel the re-institutionalization of individuals with disabilities.” — Nieta Greene, CEO, from Disability Community for Democracy’s official statement on the Olmstead memo

Use your voice — in which ever ways you can — to call, email, and fax your federal legislators using the support of our pre-written scripts and templates at:

Learn about the Lois Curtis and Elaine Wilson Integration Act

Actions You Can Take

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Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Ailleged Confusion, Jane from Pittsburgh, Susan Jacobs, and many others for tuning into my live video with Disability Community! Join me for my next live video in the app.