Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Listening Louder | The DOJ Attacking the Rights and Freedoms of the Disability Community

Disability Community for Democracy and Sick of this Shit Publications join forces for a conversation with Ericka Kopp, Courage Candidate for VA-01, on the impacts of undermining disability rights.
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Nieta Greene's avatar
Ericka Kopp for VA-01's avatar
Nick Paro, Disability Community, Nieta Greene, and Ericka Kopp for VA-01
Jul 01, 2026

Welcome to our new series, as Sick of this Shit Publications and Disability Community for Democracy join forces to listen louder and hear more!

Today, Ericka Kopp for VA-01 joins us for an incredibly important conversation into the June 18th DOJ memo meant to undercut and undermine the 1999 Olmstead decision—placing our rights and freedoms on the chopping block.

How to support!

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Nothing About Us Without Us
Interview with Ericka Kopp for Congress VA-01
We normally put all livestream recordings behind a paywall. However, this conversation is too important to do so. Please share this video…
Listen now
18 days ago · 9 likes · Disability Community and Ericka Kopp for VA-01
Nothing About Us Without Us
Official Statement On Olmstead DOJ Memo from CEO & Founder
For Immediate Release: June 20 2026…
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11 days ago · 76 likes · Nieta Greene and Disability Community

A Call to Action - Say No To Crip Crow

Nick Paro, Nieta Greene, and 2 others
·
Jun 24
A Call to Action - Say No To Crip Crow

In a joint effort between the Disability Community For Democracy and Sick of this Shit Publications — Nieta Greene and Nick Paro are putting out a call for action to oppose the June 18th DOJ memo, Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Ins…

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Sick of this Show

Live from the FARM 🚜

Nick Paro and Grounded Podcast
·
Jun 28
Live from the FARM 🚜

If you want to get involved, here’s a few things you can do today:

Watch now
Chronically Illing Out

Chronically Illing Out | E37 - Disability Rights, Freedoms, and Visibility Are Under Attack with Paige Beauchemin

Nick Paro, Beth Cruz, and 3 others
·
Jun 29
Chronically Illing Out | E37 - Disability Rights, Freedoms, and Visibility Are Under Attack with Paige Beauchemin

ChIlling In Review

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Sick of this Show

TDWS: A Call To Action: Say No to Crip Crow with Nick Paro

Nick Paro, Lawrence Winnerman, and 2 others
·
Jun 30
TDWS: A Call To Action: Say No to Crip Crow with Nick Paro

A huge thank you to my friends Dana DuBois and Lawrence Winnerman (of The Daily Whatever Show) for hosting Nieta Greene (of Disability Community for Democracy) and me in this call to action for Saying No To Crip Crow.

Watch now

Actions You Can Take

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Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you Beth Cruz, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Under the Golden Boot, DarBid 🇨🇦, Teralex 🚫👑’s, and many others for tuning into my live video with Disability Community! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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