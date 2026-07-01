Listening Louder | The DOJ Attacking the Rights and Freedoms of the Disability Community

Welcome to our new series, as Sick of this Shit Publications and Disability Community for Democracy join forces to listen louder and hear more!

Today, Ericka Kopp for VA-01 joins us for an incredibly important conversation into the June 18th DOJ memo meant to undercut and undermine the 1999 Olmstead decision—placing our rights and freedoms on the chopping block.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Beth Cruz, Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈, Under the Golden Boot, DarBid 🇨🇦, Teralex 🚫👑’s, and many others for tuning into my live video with Disability Community! Join me for my next live video in the app.