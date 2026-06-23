LISTENING LOUDER | The Eugenics Regime and the DOJ's Destruction of Olmstead

Listening In Review

Welcome to our first episode of Listening Louder with Nick Paro (Sick of this Shit Publications) and Nieta Greene (Disability Community For Democracy) as we listen louder, hear more, and build bridges across our communities. In this conversation we welcome on Dr. Eric Lullove for a deep dive into the history of the Olmstead decision — and the guarantee of basic rights and freedoms for the disability community to have a say in their own care decisions.

For a primer, please take a moment to read both Nieta Greene’s official statement from the Disability Community For Democracy and Nick Paro’s raw response to the attempts to silence and erase us.

Systematic Attacks To Silence Us Nick Paro · Jun 22 We have to confront the damage the Trump regime is doing to the disability community—from criminalizing homelessness to the latest DOJ memo undermining Olmstead—or we will reach a point of irreparable harm. With damage which will touch all parts of our society—for generations to come—and I refuse to be silent about it. Read full story

And read the DOJ’s memo itself.

Actions You Can Take

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, LeftieProf, Donna Dupont, Patricia Wren, DarBid 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dr. Eric Lullove and Nieta Greene! Join me for my next live video in the app.