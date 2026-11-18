Summary

Nick Paro and Nieta Greene, CEO of Disability Community for Democracy, opened with a win for the Say No to Crip Crow campaign: the Cambridge, Massachusetts, City Council passed a policy order 8-0-1, with one member absent, standing with disabled residents and directing its objection to the HHS secretary. Nieta, who serves as secretary of the city’s Disability Commission advisory board and spoke in her personal capacity, traced the order from a July agenda request through a September presentation, and argued that a recorded local vote carries more weight than another strongly worded letter from Congress or governors. Disability Community for Democracy now wants residents nationwide to bring a template resolution to their city or county governments, building evidence of local support for codifying the 1999 Olmstead integration mandate into federal law. When a viewer asked whether the campaign’s title could be softened for a red Ohio suburb, Nick urged keeping it as a door to conversation, and Nieta said there is no flexibility: the name comes from “Crippin’ Jim Crow,” a term from Black disability culture. The hosts also split on the House speaker race, with Nick backing Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Nieta, her constituent, opposed, and they moved the planned opt-in versus opt-out discussion to a future episode.

“Every single one of them basically said humanity is not up for debate and we got to stand with our disabled residents.” — Nieta Greene, on the Cambridge City Council vote

Key Takeaways

Sign up at the Say No to Crip Crow resolution page to receive the Cambridge policy order and the template resolution, then bring it to your city council or county legislature during public comment.

Find out when your local council meets and who represents you; Nick plans to approach officials in Arkansas both as a resident and as credentialed press, and to bring the effort to Amanda McCellon’s local organizing in Oklahoma.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People

Nieta Greene — CEO of Disability Community for Democracy and secretary of Cambridge’s Disability Commission advisory board.

Nick Paro — founder of Sick of this Shit Publications and co-host.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. — Nieta’s representative and Nick’s pick for Speaker of the House.

Amanda McCellon — Oklahoma civic engagement consultant Nick wants to invite on Listening Louder.

Organizations / Programs

Disability Community for Democracy — runs the Say No to Crip Crow campaign and the resolution drive.

Cambridge City Council — passed the policy order unanimously among members present.

Terms / Concepts

Olmstead integration mandate — the 1999 Supreme Court principle that people with disabilities receive services in the most integrated setting appropriate.

Crip Crow — the campaign’s name for policies that push disabled people back into segregated settings, drawn from “Crippin’ Jim Crow.”

Public comment — the open period at local government meetings where residents can raise concerns.

Sources & References

Related reading

Say No To Crip Crow

Take action today for Advocacy Month: https://tinyurl.com/saynotocripcrowoctadvocacy

“America has not fully fulfilled its commitment to guaranteeing equality for all since its founding nearly 250 years ago… Disability Community for Democracy will urge Congress to enact legislation that codifies the Olmstead decision, ensuring that states cannot compel the re-institutionalization of individuals with disabilities.” — Nieta Greene, CEO, from Disability Community for Democracy’s official statement on the Olmstead memo

Use your voice — in which ever ways you can — to call, email, and fax your federal legislators using the support of our pre-written scripts and templates at:

Learn about the Lois Curtis and Elaine Wilson Integration Act

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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