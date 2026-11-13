Live from DC, FLARE in action for veterans rights

Summary

The day after the Veterans Day Democracy March, Nick Paro went live from Capitol Hill as a Valor Media Network correspondent, walking the Russell and Hart Senate office buildings with FLARE USA and fellow correspondent El Garcia-Powers, known online as Queen of Regs. The ask was simple and repeated in office after office: vote no on the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act (TCAVA), vote yes on the Major Richard Star Act, and impeach, convict, remove, and disqualify Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from future federal service. Much of the day targeted outgoing senators, who still have a vote and, as Nick put it, may no longer have a reason to vote the party line.

Before the group went through security, Kristofer Goldsmith, president of Valor Media Network and founder of Veterans Fighting Fascism, took the mic to explain why TCAVA brought veterans to the Hill. He said the bill bundles roughly 60 measures veterans have wanted for years, but Section 108 would, for the first time, have Congress set disability ratings for future veterans. He named hearing loss and sleep apnea as conditions at risk for the service members deployed now. That money, he said, would pay for today’s benefits.

“Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.” ~ Kristofer Goldsmith, quoting the founding principle of Vietnam Veterans of America ~

Goldsmith also explained the process the bill would skip. Disability ratings normally change through public rule-making: an agency proposes a rule, the public comments, and the agency has to respond. Section 108 would bypass that entirely.

On the Hill

Inside, Dave, who runs congressional outreach for FLARE USA, laid out FLARE’s other priority: new Democratic leadership. FLARE is backing Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., for speaker and Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., for Senate leader. Nick pointed out that Pressley advocates for the disability community.

At Sen. Tom Cotton’s office, Nick spoke to staff as a veteran and an Arkansas constituent. The senator was out. Nick asked for a no vote on TCAVA and a yes on the Star Act, and he raised Hegseth. He also told staff that Cotton has failed Arkansans on disability rights and benefits and has lost the trust of farming communities. He plans to follow up by email, both as press and as a disability advocate. Nick also told viewers he will cut a short segment from the replay to respect the office’s recording rules.

The group also stopped at the offices of Sen. Rafael Edward Cruz, R-Texas; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; and Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, who is leaving the Senate. Nick and Elle left Impeach Hegseth stickers along the way. Nick thanked the staff of Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., for their work.

Outside the offices of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Cruz, Nick pointed to the “Appeal to Heaven” flags on display and described them as Christian nationalist symbols. At the office of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., he noted the POW/MIA flag outside a senator he expects to vote against both veterans’ priorities. Mitch McConnell’s office declined to comment on the senator’s health. Nick argued that members of Congress should not be able to hide conditions that keep them from doing the job.

Along the way, the group met Jeff Pixley (J.W. Pixley), a 35-year Air Force veteran who retired in protest on Sept. 1, 2025, and later ran for Congress in Oklahoma. He came to D.C. to fight TCAVA and support the Star Act. He and Nick talked about holding Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., accountable in the next cycle.

Accessibility came up more than once. One Hart Building access point had about five steps and no ramp leading down to an elevator. Nick noted that other routes exist, but said a simple ramp would fix it. He added that the arrival of Josh Turek, who uses a wheelchair, will push the Capitol complex toward better access.

The Hart Building Protest

The last segment covered something nobody planned. Near Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office, a group of mostly young protesters, some carrying Green New Deal and Abolish ICE messages, sat in. Capitol Police set a line and warned that anyone who crossed it would be arrested. Nick identified himself as press, asked officers where he could stand, stayed outside the line, and kept filming as police moved everyone, press included, down to the first floor.

One protester told the live audience why she was there:

“They are voters. They are people. People are entitled to be in these buildings to demand of our congressmen and women what it is that they’re going to do.” ~ Protester in the Hart Building ~

A viewer asked why Nick wasn’t joining the protest. He said he supports the message, but documenting it matters just as much, and he can’t do both at once. He compared the speed of this response to January 6, when the Capitol was overrun. He also pointed to the age of the crowd. Panelists at the march the night before had worried about apathy in the next generation, and Nick said he saw none here.

He also shared a takeaway for anyone covering lawmakers: introduce yourself, say that you’re recording, and ask whether you can record before you start. You learn exactly where the limits on press freedom sit.

Key Takeaways

TCAVA’s Section 108 lets Congress set disability ratings directly , skipping the public rulemaking that normally governs VA rating changes. Goldsmith said it puts conditions like hearing loss and sleep apnea at risk for future veterans to fund current benefits.

Veterans who are not rated 100% permanent and total are most exposed. Answering a viewer, Nick said P&T veterans who stay active in VA care are unlikely to be re-rated, but others could be re-examined and reduced if these changes pass.

The Major Richard Star Act is the yes vote veterans are asking for , so that combat-injured retirees are covered without taking from one generation to pay another.

Outgoing senators still vote. Lame-duck Republicans were a deliberate target because they have less reason to vote the party line.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People

Kristofer Goldsmith — president of Valor Media Network; founder and president of Veterans Fighting Fascism.

Elle Garcia Powers (Queen of Regs) — Army veteran and Valor Media correspondent.

Dave — congressional outreach lead, FLARE USA.

Jeff Pixley (J.W. Pixley) — retired Air Force veteran and former Oklahoma congressional candidate.

Adam Dunnigan — Valor Media correspondent and veteran who announced a 2028 run for Congress on Veterans Day.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas — introduced new articles of impeachment against Donald Trump the day before, at an event supported by Jessica Denson’s team.

Organizations

FLARE USA — the lobbying group we walked with.

Valor Media Network — the correspondent cohort Nick reported with.

Veterans Fighting Fascism — organizer of the Veterans Day Democracy March.

Terms

TCAVA (Take Care of America’s Veterans Act) — the veterans package containing Section 108.

Permanent and total (P&T) — a 100% VA rating not scheduled for re-examination.

Appeal to Heaven flag — a Revolutionary-era flag that has become a Christian nationalist symbol.

Sources & References

Related: Listening Louder | The Census, Non-Disabled Advocates, and More

What You Can Do

Call both of your senators before the vote. Tell them to vote no on the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act as long as it includes Section 108, and to vote yes on the Major Richard Star Act. If your senator is leaving office, call anyway. They still have a vote.

Sick of these Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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