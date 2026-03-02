Meditation

Welcome to our Marine Life meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

As you listen to the calming sound of the waves and water, notice your face. If you are experiencing any tightness or tension, take this moment to release it. Allow your forehead and mouth to soften as you let your worries go. You do not need to carry them with you.

Gently move your focus from your face to your neck and shoulders. If you feel any tightness, allow your shoulders to drop and release the weight you are carrying. Keep your breathing slow and rhythmic, in unison with the sound of the gentle ocean waves.

Loosen your arms and hands, feeling calm move through your body as you scan for any stress or strain.

Now, gently turn your focus to your core. Your core stabilizes your body and keeps it physically balanced. Take this moment to dissolve any additional worry in your center.

From your core, focus on your thighs, your calves and now your feet. Allow them to relax with the rest of your body. Take one deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out of your mouth. You are safe in this moment of pause. Take this with you as you move through your day and week.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Learn new skills:

B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Donate today to Feeding America!

Subscribe and support Beth Cruz and Soso's World !

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All