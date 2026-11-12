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Holding your life, at the edge of a knife. Knifing right through, with one word, they undo. Undone by strife, unwinding your whole life. Lifeless they screw, it’s just a big fuck you. Using you up, broken… Chewing you up, crumble… Spitting you out, fading… Wasting away, nothing… Broken to bits yet always must you try. Crumble to dust, become the family ghost. Fading to smoke as you’re lost to their eye. Nothing is left for those you love the most. Mostly you break Mostly you break Mostly you break While in billions they rake Mostly you break from the life force they take Holding your name in a mouth full of blame, every small cut comes back wearing your face. They drain your years, then they call it a game, leave you to haul all the hurt they erase. Using you up, broken… Chewing you up, crumble… Spitting you out, fading… Wasting away, nothing… Broken to bits yet always must you try. Crumble to dust, become the family ghost. Fading to smoke as you’re lost to their eye. Nothing is left for those you love the most. Mostly you break Mostly you break Mostly you break While in billions they rake Mostly you break from the life force they take So bite back the dark when it names you its prey. So stand in the wreck when they want you to fold. You’re more than the ash they keep throwing away, more than the ruin they bought and then sold. Mostly you break Mostly you break Mostly you break While in billions they rake Mostly you break from the life force they take Mostly you break Mostly you break