Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Mostly You Break
0:00
-3:47

Mostly You Break

Track 9 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Lyrics

Holding your life, at the edge of a knife.
Knifing right through, with one word, they undo.
Undone by strife, unwinding your whole life.
Lifeless they screw, it’s just a big fuck you.

Using you up, broken…
Chewing you up, crumble…
Spitting you out, fading…
Wasting away, nothing…

Broken to bits yet always must you try.
Crumble to dust, become the family ghost.
Fading to smoke as you’re lost to their eye.
Nothing is left for those you love the most.

Mostly you break
Mostly you break
Mostly you break

While in billions they rake
Mostly you break from the life force they take

Holding your name in a mouth full of blame,
every small cut comes back wearing your face.
They drain your years, then they call it a game,
leave you to haul all the hurt they erase.

Using you up, broken…
Chewing you up, crumble…
Spitting you out, fading…
Wasting away, nothing…

Broken to bits yet always must you try.
Crumble to dust, become the family ghost.
Fading to smoke as you’re lost to their eye.
Nothing is left for those you love the most.

Mostly you break
Mostly you break
Mostly you break

While in billions they rake
Mostly you break from the life force they take

So bite back the dark when it names you its prey.
So stand in the wreck when they want you to fold.
You’re more than the ash they keep throwing away,
more than the ruin they bought and then sold.

Mostly you break
Mostly you break
Mostly you break

While in billions they rake
Mostly you break from the life force they take

Mostly you break
Mostly you break

The original poem

SoTPoetry — Mostly you break

SoTPoetry — Mostly you break

Nick Paro
·
August 18, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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