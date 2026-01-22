NARATIV LIVE: GREENLAND, EPSTEIN & NATO

Zev Shalev, Lev Parnas, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, and I dive into Michael Cohen’s shifting narratives, while focusing on what he knew — and when — about Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Through recorded evidence, past testimony, and live reporting, there is a consistent pattern of intimidation, deflection, and “cleanup” work that calls into question Cohen’s credibility and motives. Central to our discussion is the unresolved Katie Johnson allegation and Cohen’s contradictory references to a supposed “Jane Doe,” the Palm Beach Mansion sale which triggered the public end to the Trump/Epstein friendship, and the growing suspicion that Cohen’s recent reversals are driven by a pursuit of a presidential pardon rather than truth-telling.

Thank you THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Cat, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Cheech Previti, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev, Lev Parnas, and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

