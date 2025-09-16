Sick of this Shit with Nick

Nat-C — Christofascism is here, with special guest Tim Whitaker

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Tim Whitaker's avatar
Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Tim Whitaker
, and
Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈
Sep 16, 2025
Thank you

The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 👘
,
Tom Kudla
,
Noble Blend
,
P. J. Schuster
,
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Lisa Joy 🏳️‍🌈
and
Tim Whitaker
!

Join Lisa and Nick, every Tuesday and Thursday at 4pm ET for another Nat-C Deconstruction and Dominionism discussion!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

~
Soso
|
Millicent
| C. McGuire ~

