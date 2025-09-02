Nat-C — KKKaroline Leavitt

Everyone please go to the following link.
As a Citizen, you can use your voice to be heard to protect Veterans, and the family of Veterans on CHAMPVA, from losing their access to abortion services AND abortion consultation.
This isn’t just about veterans — it is about the rights of all women.
It is Nationalist Christofascism masked as a VA policy change.
Thank you, , , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Nick’s Notes
I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!