Nat-C — What is theonomy? 7MM/Dominionism chat

Sep 04, 2025
Please join us every Tuesday and Thursday at 4pm ET for discussions on the Nat-C threat attacking the U.S. — Tuesday, more discussion on Pete Hegseth and a sermon from his church.

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

