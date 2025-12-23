Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Notes of the Week, 12/23: Release the Truth

Speaking truth to power, holding ourselves accountable, and demanding the release of the whole truth - we will not be held captive by criminal enslavers who want to regress the US into a well of hate.
Nick Paro and Walter Rhein
Dec 23, 2025

Notes in Review

This week on Notes of the Week, Nick Paro and Walter Rhein, are blending intelligent masculinity, creativity, and progressive politics to reframe strength as honesty, accountability, and care for others. Our discussion takes us through emotional literacy and parenting to demanding full transparency around the Epstein files, we reject partisan loyalty in favor of moral and ethical consistency.

Our message is simple and uncompromising: people matter more than power, truth matters more than narratives, and silence only protects abusers.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Learn new skills:

  • B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Nick’s Notes

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

~Nick Paro

