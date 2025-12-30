Notes of the Week, 12/30

Notes in Review

This week’s Notes of the Week opens with Walter Rhein and Nick Paro in a space of reflection — this time between the holidays where time is meaningless and days blend together — where we focus on intentional rest. We discuss parenting, creativity, celebrating the little things, and the importance of making room for our children’s art, curiosity, and emotional expression to blossom. Lego builds, sketches, digital art, and creativity are more than just expressions of joy — it’s a reminder that our community begins at home — and healthy masculinity nurtures rather than controls.

From there, our conversation expands into emotional intelligence and self-examination. Nick speaks candidly about parenting insecurities, therapy, and the responsibility men have to unlearn harmful patterns. Walter reflects on how paying attention looks different for different children — and how our expressions of masculinity must make space for that difference, rather than suppress it.

The second half of our discussion moves into our Notes from the week and turns sharply toward politics and ethics. We confront disinformation surrounding Venezuela — stressing verification, restraint, moral responsibility in an era of weaponized narratives, and listening to voices who know where to investigate — folks like Ellie Leonard, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Shane Yirak, Zev Shalev, Lev Parnas, Dean Blundell, Elizabeth Raven and Arturo Dominguez .

From there, we move into a discussion about power, lack of introspection, and the Epstein files — focusing in on the overwhelming evidence of systemic abuse and collective trauma used to further supremacist ideologies.

Walter frames white supremacy as more than an ideology — it is as a power structure, with fascism as its tool. Nick emphasizes that silence in the face of abuse is complicity — and that accountability means strengthening your moral and ethical compass. We argue that leadership must shift away from inherited power — mostly white and male — and toward those who understand harm and the systemic flaws, because they have lived them.

We close our discussion with a call to action: reflect on and reject the indoctrination that upholds corrupt institutions, stop rehabilitating abusive figures, and intentionally elevate voices rooted in empathy and justice. Progress is built through how we raise children, how we tell the truth, and who we allow to hold power.

Links of the Week

Nick's Notes

