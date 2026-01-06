Notes of the Week, 1/6

Notes in Review

Nick’s daughter’s drawing based on a character from Attack On Titan

Walter’s daughter’s paper doll based on a character from a story series by Walter

This week on Notes of the Week, Nick Paro and Walter Rhein open with reality: physical injury, aging bodies, and the brutal inefficiencies of the U.S. healthcare system. Walter’s skiing accident opens our discussion with a wider critique of insurance profiteering — a system that punishes people for seeking care while exhausting doctors and patients alike. Nick reinforces this with his lived experiences inside the VA system — insurance based bureaucracy degrading our quality of life, even for those supposedly “taken care of.”

From there, our conversation pivots into one of our most common, recurring themes: intelligent masculinity. Both of us value presence, humility, and care — especially as fathers. Celebrating our daughters’ artwork is our way of declaring that nurturing creativity, curiosity, and joy is the easiest and most impactful way to create a culture built on interior value, over extraction and dominance.

We then move our discussion back into our geopolitical discussion. This is a conversation confronting America’s unresolved reckoning with white supremacy — as a structural force embedded in our institutions, narratives, and foreign policy. Walter names the current administration plainly as a white-supremacist project, while Nick challenges the dehumanization of Latin American lives that allows U.S. violence in Venezuela to be dismissed or justified.

Personal stories — living abroad, being welcomed into homes, learning languages, raising families — puncture the myths Americans are taught about the rest of the world. We dismantle propaganda with our humanity, insisting that people across borders are not abstractions but families, creators, parents, and children.

We close our discussion right where it started: intentionality. Fighting white supremacy, rejecting supremacist conditioning, and building a better future are not abstract goals — they are daily practices, modeled in how we parent, how we listen, how we create, and how we refuse to stay silent.

