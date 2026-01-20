Notes of the Week, E19 - Questioning A Propagandized Reality

Artwork of the Week
By Walter Rhein’s youngest daughter:
By Nick Paro’s daughter:
By Jack:
Notes In Review
Actions You Can Take
Submit questions and artwork for Nick and Walter to respond to and showcase on Notes of the Week:
Support Ukraine:
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:
Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Pamela, Beth Cruz, cynmac, P. J. Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Jack, and Melissa Corrigan, she/her! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Nick’s Notes
I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!
~Nick Paro