Notes of the Week, E21 - With Elizabeth Raven

A celebration of culture and art from across the Americas and a call to action to support and defend the right to vote for ALL.
Elizabeth Raven, Walter Rhein, and Nick Paro
Feb 10, 2026

Art From the Week

Rose-the-Riveter inspired artwork (and Nick Paro’s profile icon) by Walter Rhein’s daughter.
The birds by Nick Paro and family
Various artwork by family of Elizabeth Raven
Sculptures by Elizabeth Raven

Notes From the Week

Important Article

The SAVE Act: Who Stands to Lose the Right to Vote?
5 days ago

Actions You Can Take

Sign the Petitions:

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Support Ukraine:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Thank you Evan Fields, Noble Blend, Jeanne Elbe, Kim G, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Elizabeth Raven, and Sick of this Shit Publications! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All
~ Soso | Millicent | Courtney 🇨🇦 | Eric Lullove | Terry mitchell | Carollynn | Julie Robuck | Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙 ~
For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Discussion about this video

