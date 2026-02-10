Notes of the Week, E21 - With Elizabeth Raven

Art From the Week
Notes From the Week
Important Article
Actions You Can Take
Check out the new Sick of this Shit Publications Merch Shop!
Check out Banner & Backbone Media’s new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar — including all Sick of this Shit Publications branded shows!
Sign the Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:
Support Ukraine:
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:
Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:
Thank you Evan Fields, Noble Blend, Jeanne Elbe, Kim G, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein, Elizabeth Raven, and Sick of this Shit Publications! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Nick’s Notes
I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!