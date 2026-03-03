Notes of the Week | E23 - War, What Is It Good For?

Notes In Review

This morning’s Notes of the Week jumped right into the discussion — Nick Paro and Walter Rhein opened with a blunt question:

“War, what is it good for?”

From there, the episode moved fast — and deliberately — through the constitutional crisis unfolding around unilateral military action against Iran, the civilian consequences already visible, and the moral rot they argue is spreading through both government and media.

This is a warning and a critique on active policy.

1. Anti-Constitutional War, Not Just “Illegal War”

Nick made an important distinction that shaped the entire conversation:

“This is an anti-constitutional war… it goes against the principles of the Constitution.”

Rather than arguing technical legality alone, the focus stayed on constitutional order. The War Powers Resolution, the 48-hour reporting requirement, and the 60–90 day authorization window were broken down in plain language. We offer this key takeaway: Presidents have been granted procedural workarounds since 9/11 — and those workarounds are now being used to bypass the spirit of Article I authority.

Nick framed it clearly:

Congress must authorize war.

Reporting must occur within 48 hours.

Continued operations require oversight.

If those checks fail, impeachment exists for a reason.

The message is above partisan divides — it is foundation of all of this — and if Congress doesn’t act, executive overreach becomes the norm.

2. Civilian Casualties and Moral Collapse

Nick and Walter never shy away from the idea of consequences. We discussed reports of a strike that killed 140+ girls and women at a school, and the failure of media to treat it with appropriate gravity. Nick pressed on the rules of war:

“We need to maintain the rules because if they’re not going to, who fucking does?”

This was about whether we still enforce human restraints on power. When thermal verification, target confirmation, and civilian safeguards are ignored, the argument goes, escalation becomes inevitable — and so does blowback.

3. Concentration Camps and Domestic Accountability

This is where the conversation pivoted inward — towards the detentions, missing detainees, family separations, and the women and children we know almost nothing about. Walter put it bluntly:

“People are not upset enough that we have concentration camps in the U.S.”

This is the framing for the domestic mirror of foreign overreach: when executive power expands abroad, civil liberties erode at home. And if crimes against humanity are happening — inside or outside U.S. borders — what does accountability look like?

4. Media Complicity

Here Nick and Walter turned their attention to media figures who normalize extreme rhetoric without consequence.

“They’re still getting paid. They still have a platform when they’re talking about separating women by breeding potential.”

The argument is very simple — when extreme dehumanization becomes entertainment, violence becomes policy — and the result is the normalization of extremism.

5. The AAA Strategy: Accountability, Affordability, Authenticity

In the final segment, Nick pivoted from critique to offense. If pro-democracy candidates want to win, he argued, they need message discipline built on three pillars:

Accountability

Affordability

Authenticity

“Accountability, affordability, authenticity. If you can’t, are you even trying to win?”

The framing is strategic:

Hold power accountable.

Rebalance wealth and affordability.

Speak plainly and authentically.

No hedging. No triangulation. No passivity.

Final Take

Nick and Walter had one aim for today — wake people up — and the through-line was consistent:

War powers without congressional enforcement erode constitutional order.

Civilian deaths without accountability erode moral authority.

Camps and detentions without transparency erode democracy.

Media normalization erodes outrage.

Passivity erodes everything.

And our closing was simple — something has to happen — and the question now isn’t whether the crisis exists, it’s whether enough people decide to act.

