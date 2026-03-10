Notes of the Week | E24 - Marlon Weems and Hallie-Claire Weems

Today was unexpected — and all about the art — we hope you enjoy this incredible discussion with Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, Marlon Weems, and our special featured guest (and Marlon’s daughter) Hallie-Claire Weems!

For more of Hallie-Claire’s work, please subscribe to and follow her:

Art In Review

From Selma to Montgomery, by Hallie-Claire Weems

By My Own Hand, by Hallie-Claire Weems

Water color stained glass and hot air balloon, by Walter Rhein’s daughter

A study in eyes, by Nick Paro’s daughter

Notes In Review

Thank you Ahmed Baba, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Caro Henry, The Misfit's Muse, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems, Walter Rhein, and Hallie-Claire Weems on Sick of this Shit Publications! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All