Notes of the Week | E30 - What is Conscientious Emigration?

Notes In Review

This episode centers on a profound, practical question: if you’re going to leave the United States, what does it mean to do that well? Attorney and emigration consultant Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq., joins Nick Paro and Walter Rhein to define conscientious emigration — the discipline of leaving with intentionality about the environmental, cultural, and economic impact you have on the country you move to. Elizabeth founded Conscientious Emigration in January 2024, originally as a side project born from decades of environmental justice work, but after November 2025 gutted all nonprofit funding in that space, she pivoted to it full time. Her filter is explicit: she is not interested in helping Americans export colonial behaviors abroad. That principled self-selection means her clients tend to be remarkable — archaeologists, retired doctors, lifelong social justice advocates, people who’ve already done the work of understanding their own conditioning.

The episode covers hard practical ground: which countries are actually viable destinations for which people (visa qualification is always the first limiting factor), how to spot bad information from location-specific influencers who profit from steering you to one place regardless of fit, why Europe has declined in Elizabeth’s recommendations due to right-wing spread, and how U.S. imperialism toward Latin America is actively shrinking the list of safe options. Chile dropped off entirely — “there’s a literal Nazi running the country.” Walter speaks from nine years of experience being deconitioned by Peruvian culture; Nick shares the painful story of nearly joining an anti-vax, anti-LGBTQ cult-adjacent community in Panama. The cult experience becomes a teaching case: Americans are uniquely poorly equipped to identify cults because American society is itself organized as one. Elizabeth adds the professional lens — her legal training means she looks for the question not being asked, the answer being buried, and she applies that rigor to every apartment walkthrough and emigration plan she’s part of.

The episode ends with community art — Nick’s daughter’s digital animation work, Walter’s daughter’s Star Wars figures made from toilet paper rolls, Elizabeth’s husband’s photograph of an endemic emerald hummingbird from their yard in Mexico — and a political coda. Walter is actively working to get progressive primary challengers elected in Wisconsin. Elizabeth makes the point that leaving is not cowardice: not everyone’s role is to stay and fight on the front lines. She is doing significant work for U.S. communities from Mexico. Nick closes with the show’s through-line: the cultural shift is upstream from politics, and that work happens in communities like this one.

Key Takeaways

Leaving is not cowardice — and staying isn’t mandatory heroism. Elizabeth is explicit: if you need to leave for your safety, your family’s wellbeing, or your mental health, go. She is doing more to help U.S. communities from Mexico than she could have done from Southwest Florida. Not everyone has the same role in this fight, and that’s not abandonment.

Visa qualification is always the first variable. Before aspirational destination lists, before cost-of-living comparisons, before culture fit — ask where you can legally qualify for a residency visa based on your age, income, savings, and identity. That is the binding constraint. Everything else is secondary.

The expat bubble is not just aesthetically unpleasant — it causes measurable harm. Gentrification in Lisbon, Mexico City, and Barcelona is directly linked to expats who pay far above local market rates. Conscientious emigration means, over time, integrating economically with local standards — not maintaining a dollar-denominated lifestyle in a peso economy.

“The race starts the second you land.” Walter’s framing: either you begin immediately adopting better cultural habits, or you calcify into another miserable expat in a bubble. There is no neutral. The deconditioning that took Walter nine years in Peru is available to anyone willing to learn the language, follow cultural cues, and show up as a learner rather than a customer.

Due diligence is part of conscientious emigration. The MAGA family that signed up for Russian military social media influencing and got conscripted to the front lines; the Panama eco-community that turned out to be anti-vax, anti-LGBTQ, and spiritually hierarchical; the Honduras gated community that was a cult — these are what happens without careful, skeptical vetting. Elizabeth applies legal-grade scrutiny: check the apartment, read the contract, question the deal that sounds too good, and be especially suspicious of destination-specific influencers whose income depends on steering you to one place.

People, Organizations, and Terms

People:

Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq. — Attorney, founder of Conscientious Emigration (January 2024), based in Mexico after emigrating from Southwest Florida in 2022. Former environmental policy and justice advocate. Works primarily with people from marginalized groups navigating values-aligned emigration from the U.S. Writes on Substack and Medium.

Walter Rhein — Co-host of Notes of the Week, based in Peru (his wife is Peruvian), currently building on land with his family. Former tech worker. Writes on Substack; actively helping progressive primary challengers get elected in Wisconsin.

Nick Paro — Host of Notes of the Week and Sick of This Shit Publications. Nearly emigrated to Panama with his family; the experience ended when they encountered an anti-vax, anti-LGBTQ eco-community operating as a cult. Father of two neurodivergent children.

Organizations / Programs:

Conscientious Emigration — Elizabeth’s consulting practice. Helps people leave the U.S. with intentionality about environmental, cultural, and economic impact on destination countries. Explicit filter against colonial behaviors and mentalities. Clients find her via Substack and Medium.

The Panama group — Unnamed eco-community that love-bombed Nick and his family, turned anti-vax and anti-LGBTQ after close contact, and engaged in spiritual hierarchy. A cautionary case study in cult-adjacent expat communities.

Terms / Concepts:

Conscientious Emigration — Leaving one’s home country with active awareness of and responsibility for one’s environmental, cultural, and economic impact on the destination country. Encompasses both values-led behavior and methodical due diligence.

The Expat Bubble — Self-segregating communities of U.S. expats abroad who refuse to learn the local language, maintain dollar-economy spending, expect English-language service, and reinforce each other’s sense of exceptionalism. Causes measurable harm through gentrification and cultural erasure.

The Ugly American — Coined cultural archetype of the U.S. traveler or expat who demands exceptionalist treatment abroad: expecting English, refusing to adapt, and behaving as royalty in countries they’ve chosen to inhabit. Not exclusively white or Christian — it’s a conditioned mindset.

Gentrification by Expats — The inflationary effect on local housing and goods markets when expat spending power sets a new price floor. Documented in Lisbon, Mexico City, Barcelona. Elizabeth’s recommendation: short-term leases on arrival, eventual full economic integration.

Love Bombing (cult context) — Intensive, overwhelming affection used by cult-adjacent communities to recruit new members before revealing incompatible values. Nick’s Panama experience is a direct case study.

Notes of the Week

Art of the Week

Nick’s daughter’s eyeball animation

Elizabeth’s husband’s hummingbird photo

Walter’s daughter’s collection of toilet paper roll Star Wars characters

~ Nick Paro, Walter Rhein

Actions You Can Take

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Thank you Mack Devlin, Letters from a Feminist, LeftieProf, Samantha Paige (she/they), the real pambo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein and Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All