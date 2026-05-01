Notes of the Week | E31 - Religious Patriarchy

Notes In Review

This episode argues that the central failure of the political left in the United States is asking permission to defend itself. Nick Paro and Walter Rhein open with the asymmetry that has defined the Trump era: Republicans wield power to its maximum reach, Democrats wield it to the minimum out of fear of overreach, and the public has been conditioned to victim-shame the candidates and movements who try to push back. Walter’s framing — quoted later in his Substack note — applies the same logic to sexual violence: “Let’s hunt down all the men in the Rape Academy. Let’s invade their privacy. Let’s make them fearful wherever they go.” The episode’s title topic, religious patriarchy, sits underneath all of this as the operating system: a worldview that frames any defense of the marginalized as an offense against the powerful, and that has trained both women and men to wait for permission they will never be given.

Letters From A Feminist — a Substack writer who joined Substack in February 2026 and writes from Uzbekistan — joins roughly halfway through. Her view from outside the U.S. confirms what the hosts have been saying: the manosphere is not an American problem, it is a Western problem, and her cousins and nephews in Central Asia know who Andrew Tate is. She gives Nick the cleanest version of his own working definition of intelligent masculinity — “men have to finally choose to be better than the system that protects them, because the system is supposed to be built to benefit them, but patriarchy consumes them as fuel” — and confirms from the Gen Z dating market that women are leaving men in numbers, not because of theory but because dating young men has become “insufferable” when basic emotional and physical self-maintenance is missing. The hosts respond by naming what men have to do: stop asking other men’s permission, stop centering their own egos in conversations about assault, and stop waiting for women to do the work of policing patriarchy.

The conversation closes with community art — Walter’s daughter’s digital illustration for his unpublished children’s book Cosette and the Secrets of the Tooth Fairy, Nick’s daughter’s looping anime-style animation, and Lufina’s selection of the 1957 Uzbek painting Girl Calling to Tea by Zakir Inogamov — and a final political coda. Nick demands a single male member of Congress put his career on the line and out every member who has used the taxpayer-funded sexual assault hush money settlement system. Walter closes with the show’s recurring message: support working-class independent media, because the robber barons are deliberately working to silence the voices that threaten them.

Key Takeaways

You never need consent from your oppressors to defend yourself. Walter’s framing is the spine of the episode. Whether the issue is feminism, fascism, sexual violence, or political accountability, the left has been conditioned to ask permission from the right before it acts — and the right will never grant it. The work is to act anyway, and to recognize that the request for consent is itself part of the system being defended.

Innocent until proven guilty is a courtroom standard, not a social one. Nick draws a line that the episode keeps returning to: legal innocence is not the same as social culpability. The patriarchal system uses the criminal-justice frame to immunize abusers from social accountability, and pairs it with victim-shaming so that anyone who names harm becomes the aggressor. Refusing that frame — naming abusers and demanding accountability outside the courtroom — is part of breaking the system.

The manosphere is a Western export, but it’s a global problem now. Letters From A Feminist confirms from Uzbekistan that Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, and the broader manosphere have penetrated Central Asia through social media. The fight against it is not American-specific work — and one of the most useful things American men can do is provide an audible, visible alternative model that travels alongside the toxic one.

Patriarchy hurts men, and women are not waiting around for them to figure it out. Lufina, speaking from Gen Z, says directly that women are leaving men because dating young men who can’t do dishes, can’t take care of themselves emotionally, and have no interior life is not worth the cost. Walter and Nick agree: this is a men’s problem to fix, alongside the women already doing the work, not in front of them. The trap for “good men” was the silence — the assumption that not being part of the problem was sufficient. It isn’t.

Primaries are a performance review, and the Democratic Party suppressing them is anti-democratic. Nick’s note this week names primary suppression — pressuring challengers to withdraw, making ballot access functionally impossible — as a form of fascism on the supposed-left. The structural answer is the work the show keeps doing: candidate interviews, coalition building, refusing to wait for big-name permission to platform progressive challengers. In some districts it only takes 10,000 votes to defeat an incumbent, and the corrupt media is deliberately distracting from that math.

Terms and Concepts

Religious Patriarchy — The episode’s title concept. The system in which patriarchal social control derives its legitimacy and emotional weight from religious framing — defining defense of the marginalized as an offense against the divinely-ordained order. Operates upstream of party politics; it is the conditioning that makes Democratic Party restraint feel like virtue and Republican Party aggression feel like nature.

Intelligent Masculinity — Nick’s working definition: the refusal to outsource accountability onto others, and the discipline to live with the consequences of one’s values and actions. The episode functions as a real-time confirmation, with Lufina arriving at the same definition from a feminist starting point.

The Sexual Assault Hush Money Fund — The taxpayer-funded settlement system used by members of Congress to silence sexual assault complainants. Nick’s call to action: a male member of Congress must put career on the line and out every colleague who has used it.

Robber Barons (vs. “Oligarchs”) — Nick’s preferred term for the U.S. ultra-wealthy class. Argues “oligarch” is a Russified import that softens the visceral charge; “robber baron” is the historically American framing and lands harder in English.

The Trap for Good Men — The conditioning that taught well-intentioned men that not being part of the problem was sufficient. The episode’s argument: silence was the failure mode, and visibility — being loud, being audible, modeling the alternative — is the corrective.

Notes of the Week

~ Nick Paro, Walter Rhein

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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