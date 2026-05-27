Notes of the Week | E34 - Pushing Forward

Notes In Review

This episode lands one week after Dr. Melissa Bird, a Shivwits Band of Southern Paiutes descendant, social worker, lay preacher in the Episcopal Church, and first-time congressional candidate, lost her Oregon primary — and immediately committed to running again. Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, and Margaret Williams host. Bird ran in Oregon’s second-largest congressional district (six counties, nearly the full Oregon coast), pulled “almost 21,000 votes” and 21% of the vote against the incumbent, and raised over $75,000 from more than 800 donations while refusing corporate money. Her opening point is the one the rest of the conversation orbits: a working-class, Native, queer, openly bisexual woman married to a disabled veteran is not “unelectable” — that label is a capital structure, not a verdict from voters.

Sources & References

The Rediscovery of America — Ned Blackhawk (Birchbark Books) — Bird’s assigned reading for the audience; the historical spine for the episode’s treaty-law and decolonization arguments.

Ballotpedia — The free-media baseline Bird tells voters to check first and tells candidates to fill out before doing anything else.

Calling In — Loretta Ross — Cited by Walter as the practical framework for the show’s accountability-without-cancellation posture; Ross quotes Bird in the text.

Thank you A. Eevie Bateman, Beth Cruz, Dr. Eric Lullove, LeftieProf, Nabanita, and many others for tuning into my live video with Margaret Williams, MS, ACC and Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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