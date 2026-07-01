Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Nothing About Us Without Us Live Kick off to Disability Pride Month

Opening Disability Pride Month with a powerful request - stand with us, follow our lead, and say NO to Crip Crow.
Nick Paro's avatar
Disability Community's avatar
Sick of this Shit Publications's avatar
Nieta Greene's avatar
Nick Paro, Disability Community, Sick of this Shit Publications, and Nieta Greene
Jul 01, 2026

What Can You Do Today?

Support the efforts of Sick of this Shit Publications and Disability Community for Democracy to say NO to Crip Crow.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective
Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

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Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you Jason Gael, Ms.Yuse, Nieta Greene, ChelleAnna, Deidre Keller, and many others for tuning into my live video with Disability Community! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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