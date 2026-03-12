Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oh Diogenes, you make me weak in the knees You magnificent shining hunks of positive masculinity You allow my spirit to be free I'll continue this journey wherever it leads I'd like to see you all prancing about the land Paintbrush clutched firmly in hand Seeking out a fortification to make a final stand Against the boorish and the bland First there's Nick Paro With a heart so big he needs a wheelbarrow And a voice so smooth it hits you in the marrow His perspective is the opposite of narrow Next we have Evan Fields Who is so beloved he never has to purchase a meal He's confident enough to wear teal And he's not afraid to tell us how he feels Then there's the noble Dr. Lullove Who reaches down from up above And sends healing advice on the wings of doves When he encounters toxic men, he vanquishes them with a shove Then as always, Walter is here Dancing and laughing in his chair He hasn't been drinking any beer He sustains himself on mischief and cheer These are the fellows we like to see Engaged in masculine harmony Setting an example peacefully Committed to displacing cruelty Oh Diogenes, you make me weak in the knees You magnificent shining hunks of positive masculinity You allow my spirit to be free I'll continue this journey wherever it leads

~ Walter Rhein

