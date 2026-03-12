Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renée's avatar
Renée
8h

Nice! That's more fun than my poems! :)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture