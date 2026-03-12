Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An epically FUBAR operation, Tomahawking a school to free the kids, Liberating life in ways war forbids, It’s fucked up beyond all recognition, An epic attempt to distract from crimes, Pedos, rapists, and destroyers of life, Hiding hate behind war causing world strife, It's fucked up in ways breaking all our minds. An epically FUBAR way for control, Red flags, red hats, red hearts are the true threat, Trample freedoms, take rights, live in their debt, Chaos to power is the final goal. Fucked up way to hide, steal, cheat, and destroy. Fucked up way to try to take all our joy.

~ Nick Paro

Actions You Can Take

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Submit questions, feedback, and artwork for Notes of the Week with Nick and Walter:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of this Venmo

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All