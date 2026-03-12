Poetry | There Once Was A Man
A Sick of this Shit Publications poem by Evan Fields
There once was a man in a hoodie, Whose life had been slightly unruly. A divorce in the mix, And some emotional tricks — Now he’s stoned and unusually happy.
This made me laugh so hard! Thanks Evan!
This is me lol I'm not a man though 😅