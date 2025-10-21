Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bulldozing Our House While Virginia’s power lives Cannot bury her.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is a Haiku is a response to 2 seemingly different events — bulldozing the East Wing of the White House and the release of Virginia Giuffre’s book — which are inextricably tied together. The first event is purposefully rage-inducing, while the second is power that cannot be silenced — this is the power to expose and bring down the most corrupt.

Bulldozing the East Wing of the White House for the construction of an ugly, opulent ballroom is enraging and meant to bait us into dropping our attention from the Epstein files — it’s the physical manifestation of the divide between those who only take and destroy vs the rest of us.

Virginia Giuffre is a woman of power from beyond-the-grave — she was a survivor who suspiciously died — yet she refuses to be silenced, even in death. Her memoir is a testament to her courage and determination to never be silenced — to speak truth to power. We honor her legacy by not allowing it to be buried — to shout it from the rooftops — while holding perpetrators accountable.

Virginia’s power lives — cannot bury her.

We are all capable of holding multiple truths at once. Destroying part of the White House to build a ballroom and party, while the rest of America is left behind is enraging — we should be mad about it — it’s a big fuck you to all of us. The other truth, Virginia’s memoir will not be silenced in that rage — it will be amplified — it will be made bolder as we demand an end to the madness.

Use the rage from the destruction of the White House to focus your efforts in removing that stain, and its entire legacy, by demanding the release of the Epstein files.

~ Nick Paro

