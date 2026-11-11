Lyrics
Hand-in-hand we stand. Stand, stand, powerful still. Demand, demand, abundance of will. Hand-in-hand we demand. Hand-in-hand we command. Command, command, powerful still. Expand, expand, abundance of will. Hand-in-hand we expand. Hand-in-hand we stand. Hand-in-hand we demand. (Hand-in-hand) Hand-in-hand we command. (powerful still) Hand-in-hand we understand. Understand, understand, powerful still. Countermand, countermand, abundance of will. Hand-in-hand we countermand. Hand-in-hand we expand. Expand, expand, powerful still. Understand, understand, abundance of will. Hand-in-hand we demand. Hand-in-hand we stand. Hand-in-hand we demand. (Hand-in-hand) Hand-in-hand we command. (powerful still) Hand-in-hand we countermand. Hand-in-hand we expand. Hand-in-hand we understand. Hand-in-hand we demand. Hand-in-hand we stand. Hand-in-hand we demand. (Hand-in-hand) Hand-in-hand we command. (powerful still)
The original poem
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!