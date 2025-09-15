Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

User's avatar
Carollynn's avatar
Carollynn
13h

When WHEN you YOU

mirror MIRROR hate HATE

There is no debate.

Try something new

A new point of view

true TRUE love LOVE

Sunny's avatar
Sunny
14h

This is great Nick! Well said! 👍😊❤️

