Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This we shall defend. While they spit on me and mine. Pack circles its own. This we must support. While they stamp out homeless vets. Rabid with their hate. This we will rebuild. While they cut off all our care. Chew off their own leg.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is a triple haiku about the rabid hate being spewed from the right wing propagandists, towards those who have been deemed as “others”. Specifically, this is a direct response to the outpouring of hatred towards marginalized communities — the homeless, the veterans, the disabled, the trans community, the overall LGBTQ+ community — and I’m tired of being spit on for other’s insecurities.

This we shall defend, support, and rebuild. I swore an Oath — both as a Soldier and as a Citizen — and I will never stop speaking out for myself and others.

This we shall defend, support, and rebuild. It is about accountability — calling out the evil and shining a spotlight on it, relentlessly — so this hate can finally be addressed.

This we shall defend, support, and rebuild. It is about calling out Brian Kilmeade for casually advocating for euthanizing homeless people — a disproportionate number of whom are veterans — and demonizing them as mentally unstable, violent criminals who must be removed from a polite society.

This we shall defend, support, and rebuild. It is about human dignity and the Constitutional right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness — Brian Kilmeade is casually calling for the ending of those Constitutional rights. No due process — just summary execution.

This we shall defend, support, and rebuild.

