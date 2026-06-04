Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Reading the Epstein Files - 2006 Minor Jane Doe's Deposition

Ellie Leonard, investigative journalist with Blue Amp Media, reads from the Epstein files.
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
+1
Nick Paro, Banner & Backbone Media, Lev Parnas, and 2 others
Jun 04, 2026

Thank you Lynn Thigpen 🇺🇦, A.Aron, Survivors Story, Kris O, Jeff, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas and Banner & Backbone Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Nick Paro in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture