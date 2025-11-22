Rick+Lisa LIVE SAT 3:30pm EDT with Nick Paro of Banner & Backbone! Join us!

Got to spend an hour withand for a discussion into some of the latest developments from the past few days:
A conversation into a playful note for all other Regressive Republicans to follow MTG’s lead and resign.
A dive into my recent conversations here and onwith .
A look at the importance of investigating and doing meaningful journalism with identifying movements — such as Refuse Fascism — which seek to co-opt and derail pro-democracy efforts. We talk on’s latest piece.
A promotion for’s upcoming 12/3 interview with an organization seeking to offer service members legal assistance in the face of illegal orders.
And more!
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Support me on my other publication too:
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Nick’s Notes
I’m starting a new paid subscriber drive — when we reach 250 paid subscribers, I will release the full audio of Lento-Vivo to all subscribers.
For every 50 additional paid subscribers I will release another recording (until I’ve run out of music to release)!
I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!