Rick+Lisa LIVE SAT 3:30pm EDT with Nick Paro of Banner & Backbone! Join us!

A recording from Nick Paro and Rick Herbst's live video
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Rick Herbst
, and
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
Nov 22, 2025

Got to spend an hour with

Rick Herbst
and
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
for a discussion into some of the latest developments from the past few days:

  • A conversation into a playful note for all other Regressive Republicans to follow MTG’s lead and resign.

Banner and Backbone Media
The Window of Discussion, E8: On Offense For Grounded Morals
3 days ago
Sick of this Show: Setting Goals for 20 Years and 20 Months

Sick of this Show: Setting Goals for 20 Years and 20 Months

Nick Paro and Centered America
Nov 20
  • A look at the importance of investigating and doing meaningful journalism with identifying movements — such as Refuse Fascism — which seek to co-opt and derail pro-democracy efforts. We talk on

    Kristofer Goldsmith
    ’s latest piece.

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith
Warning for 'Remove the Regime' Protestors: ‘Refuse Fascism’ Is Not Your Ally
TL;DR: ‘Removal Coalition,’ who organized this protest, are the good guys. ‘Refuse Fascism’ (usually wearing/carrying orange) are an unrelated group who show up to co-opt others’ protests…
8 hours ago

  • A promotion for

    Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
    ’s upcoming 12/3 interview with an organization seeking to offer service members legal assistance in the face of illegal orders.

  • And more!

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Ira Krakow
,
Noble Blend
,
julie elder
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Rick Herbst
and
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

