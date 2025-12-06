Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Rick+Lisa, with Nick Paro of Banner and Backbone

A recording from Nick Paro, Rick Herbst, and Lisa's live video
Nick Paro
Rick Herbst
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
Banner & Backbone Media
Dec 06, 2025

Thank you

Rick Herbst
and Lisa | We Are The Third Estate for inviting me on today. Right off the bat it was a strong question — is there murder happening at the high seas and who is culpable?

Most of my framing for this discussion is from these articles:

Banner and Backbone Media
Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for "Unprivileged Belligerents"
2 days ago · Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Evan Fields, and Kristofer Goldsmith
Blue Amp Media
EXCLUSIVE: US Navy Deleted Video of October Boat Attack Survivors
On a crystal blue sea, multiple explosive assaults from the sky have blown small boats to pieces, almost always ending the lives of those on board…
5 hours ago · Melissa Corrigan, she/her and David Shuster

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Learn new skills:

  • B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Nick’s Notes

I'm Nick Paro, and I'm sick of the shit going on. So, I'm using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran's issues, politics, and so much more.

~Nick Paro

