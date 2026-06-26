Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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RIGGED BY DESIGN - Episode 26: Flooding the Zone

Zorha's Resistance Press and Jason bring on Nieta Greene and Nick Paro to discuss the DOJ memo on the destruction of the Olmstead decision.
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Nick Paro, Zorha's Resistance Press, Nieta Greene, and Jason
Jun 26, 2026

The only ask from today - go to the Call To Action - Say No To Crip Crow — and call your Federal Representative and Senators, every day.

A Call to Action - Say No To Crip Crow

Nick Paro, Nieta Greene, and 2 others
·
Jun 24
A Call to Action - Say No To Crip Crow

In a joint effort between the Disability Community For Democracy and Sick of this Shit Publications — Nieta Greene and Nick Paro are putting out a call for action to oppose the June 18th DOJ memo, Application of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act to State Ins…

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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For support, contact us at: info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Thank you Beth Cruz, ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone, Mandy Ohman, PJ Schuster, Cathy Stein, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jason, Nieta Greene, and Zorha's Resistance Press! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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