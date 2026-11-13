Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Robbing You Bare
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Robbing You Bare

Track 10 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro

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Nick Paro

Lyrics

Controlling all, playing you like a fife.
Lifeless and dull—there’s nothing left outside.
Outsider while at home, where work is life.
Rife with abuse where there is much to hide.
Hiding behind those tight lipped NDAs.
No denials allowed, it’s all a lie.

Lying, they say your work will get you praise.
Praising themselves while you just hope to die.
Dying inside from egos falsely claimed.
Claiming a light that no longer burns bright.

Too nice, too nice
Robbing you bare, honestly we’re too nice.
Too nice, too nice
Robbing you bare, honestly we’re too nice.

Dimmed by cruel friends who set you up for blame.
Breaking your will despite all of your might.
Robbing you bare, honesty is a vice.
Robbing you bare, honestly we’re too nice.

Too nice, too nice
Robbing you bare, honestly we’re too nice.
Too nice, too nice
Robbing you bare, honestly we’re too nice.

The original poem

SoTPoetry — Robbing you bare

SoTPoetry — Robbing you bare

Nick Paro
·
August 19, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Sick of This Shit Publications with Nick Paro is independent media about better humaning. Through podcasts and writing on chronic illness and masculinity, we make room for the conversations most people avoid.

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