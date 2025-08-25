Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Service is the key. Unlocking our potential. Freeing us to care.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is the 12th in the Civic Haiku series—this one is, as titled, about Service. I believe one of the core principles of our society is the concept of Service.

It is the key to our democracy and a foundational practice for those who participate — it is done for the good of more than the self.

It unlocks our potential to become more than just individuals — it is done knowing that effort will reap untold benefits for all.

It frees us to care and gives us the tools to make that caring into engagement and progress — it is done in the pursuit of happiness for all.

