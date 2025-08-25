Schedule

Monday

Guests

Valor Media Network Host and Retired Navy Commander, Bobby Jones

Hosts

Tuesday

Nick as a Guest

Guests

Hosts

Wednesday

Guests

???

Hosts

Thursday

Guests

Hosts

Friday

Guests

???

Hosts

Ways to Support!

Sickest of them all

Become a founding member today with an annual pledge of $200, or more. With your pledge you will receive an annually commissioned Poem and Podcast episode!

In addition, all founding members can choose to be credited on all article notes for the your added support!

Paid subscribers

During the month of August (2025), become a paid subscriber today with a pledge of $1 monthly or $10 annually.

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, and spread to your other socials!

Like this article — you’re already here, why not?