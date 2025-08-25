Shows of the WeekAugust 25 - August 29Nick ParoAug 25, 2025117ShareScheduleMondayGuestsValor Media Network Host and Retired Navy Commander, Bobby JonesHostsMelissa Corrigan, she/herNick ParoTuesdayNick as a GuestGenXy — The Daily Whatever: Male Sexual Identity with Nick Paro and Jacob SummersGuestsWalter RheinValor Media Network’s Host and Retired US Navy Pilot, Ken Harbaugh (The Ken Harbaugh Show)HostsFrederic PoagLisa Joy 💜🏳️🌈Nick ParoWednesdayGuests???HostsEllie LeonardNick ParoThursdayGuestsFüsun AydınHostsLawrence WinnermanLisa Joy 💜🏳️🌈Nick ParoFridayGuests???HostsLawrence WinnermanNick ParoWays to Support!SubscribeSickest of them allBecome a founding member today with an annual pledge of $200, or more. With your pledge you will receive an annually commissioned Poem and Podcast episode!In addition, all founding members can choose to be credited on all article notes for the your added support!Paid subscribersDuring the month of August (2025), become a paid subscriber today with a pledge of $1 monthly or $10 annually.Engagement is the lock and you are the key!Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, and spread to your other socials!Like this article — you’re already here, why not?117SharePreviousNext