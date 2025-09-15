Shows of the Week
9/15 - 9/19
Schedule
Monday
11am ET — Sick of this Show: Chronic Illness in Practice
1pm ET — Banner & Backbone: Palantalk, E5
5pm ET — Connections! With Cat and Soso
Tuesday
11am ET — Sick of this Show: Notes of the Week
Hosted by| |
12:30pm ET — Banner & Backbone: Vet Talk — Escalating Engagements
Special Guest
Hosted by|
4pm ET — Nat-C: Christofascism is here, part 1
Special Guest
Hosted by|
Wednesday
11am ET — Sick of this Show: Centering the Discussion in America
Special Guest
Hosted by
12pm ET — Banner & Backbone: Constitution Day, live from DC
Look out for special guest announcements!
Hosted by| |
4pm ET — Banner & Backbone: Powerful Voices
Hosted by|
Thursday
11am ET — Sick of this Show: It’s (Stephen) Miller Time
Special Guest
Hosted by
12pm ET — Sick of this Show: Conserve and Protect
Special Guest
Hosted by|
1pm ET — Knights of the 🌈 Rainbow 🌈 Table
Look out for special guest announcements!
Hosted by| |
4pm ET — Nat-C: Christofascism is here, part 2
Special Guest
Hosted by|
Friday
1pm ET — The Wizards Counsil
Special Guest
Hosted by| |
Nick’s Notes
