Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Sick of this Show: A Blue Amplifier with Cliff Schecter

Nick Paro and Cliff Schecter are amplifying voices, defining the narrative, and speaking truth without the regressive framing!
Nick Paro's avatar
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Cliff Schecter
, and
Banner & Backbone Media
Dec 04, 2025

Show Notes

On today’s Sick of this Show,

Nick Paro
is joined by special guest,
Cliff Schecter
of
Blue Amp Media
(
Blue Amp
), for incredible discussions into:

  • Amplifying blue voices through collaboration and community over competition — we talk about our good friends and colleagues

    Melissa Corrigan, she/her
    and
    Lawrence Winnerman
    and the incredible work they have been doing to help drive the development and growth of the new media sphere.

  • The latest on Pete “kill them all” Hegseth, the criminality of the DoD indiscriminately killing civilians in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, and how all of this revolves around a made-up armed conflict which has not received any lawful congressional approvals.

  • My favorite, wordsmithing and narrative building — discussing different slogans, how to grab people’s attention with what you are for (not just against), and how we plan to spend the next 11-months in order to win.

Wordsmithing

Nick Paro
and
Cliff Schecter
spent some time workshopping and getting feedback from the audience — we’re collaborating, in realtime, to get creative ideas out the so people know what we stand for and how to describe the regime. Here’s a few we discussed

What we are for

AA - Accountability & Authenticity
AAA - Accountability, Authenticity, & Affordability

Who we are against

C4 - Cruelty, Corruption, Criminality, & Incompetence

How we frame it

Progressive vs Regressive — do we progress towards a more perfect union, or do we regress into hatred’s of the past?

Updating the RISE slogan

From: RISE — restore integrity, service, & ethics
To: RISE — reclaiming integrity, service, & ethics

What are your thoughts?

Thank you

Jeanne Elbe
,
Courtney 🇨🇦
,
BLONDELEGALLY 🙋🏼‍♀️🧩🔍⚖️✨
,
Sandra
,
LeftieProf
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Cliff Schecter
and
Banner & Backbone Media
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Nick Paro in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nicholas Paro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture