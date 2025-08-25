Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Show — A Politicized Armed Services, with special guest Bobby Jones

A recording from Nick Paro's episode of the Sick of this Show
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Bobby Jones
Aug 25, 2025
Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
Rick Herbst
,
cynmac
,
Robin Wilding
,
Noel Keith
,
Beth Cruz
,
Sunny
,
LittleLT
, and so many others for tuning into today’s Sick of this Show — A Politicized Armed Services, with our special guest and host of
Lincoln Square
, Retired Navy Commander
Bobby Jones
. Today’s show is hosted by two of the
Banner & Backbone
team — Veterans Advocate and Navy Veteran,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and your own Army Veteran
Nick Paro
!

We are sick of this shit, and we’re asking you all to start doing the do — join us!

Show Notes

  1. This is your entry point to civic engagement — it’s free to subscribe, share, like, and restack this show with everyone you know.

  2. Call your state and federal Legislators at minimum ONCE a month — ideally ONCE a week or even ONCE a day — use 5calls.org for well written, simple messages you can leave to let your voice be heard.

  3. Follow, join, and support Organizations making content encouraging PEACEFUL and PATRIOTIC civic activities.

    1. Banner & Backbone
      Media is a publication and network cofounded by
      Nick Paro
      ,
      Frederic Poag
      , and
      Lawrence Winnerman
      to ignite civic engagement by restoring integrity, service, and ethics to the American ethos.

    2. Veterans for Responsible Leadership, where

      Bobby Jones
      is the President of, is an Organization of military veterans, which deeply understand the need for leadership that reflects the inherent values of our nation and propels us responsibly forward. These principles never waiver and guide us in supporting the right candidates ready to lead our nation.

    3. Veterans Fighting Fascism is a nonprofit project built by and for veterans who believe defending democracy is a civic duty. Their mission is to educate, organize, and empower communities to resist fascism in all its forms—through historical literacy, mutual support, and local action.

Contributor Links

Bobby Jones
Retired Navy Commander. USNA ‘01 President of VFRL. Host of Anchor Watch & co-host of The Gedunk Show. Lifting up democracy and real leadership—the opinions expressed here are mine and mine alone. https://linktr.ee/navshad42
Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square — a joint endeavor with The Lincoln Project — where facts, experts, fearless media, and you — the ferocious opposition — meet. Join us!
CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Does She Shut Up?!
My thoughts on current socio-political issues that may be a bit incendiary, a bit feisty, and lean a bit to the left of center.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Pink Hair & Pronouns
Storytelling at the intersection of parenting and gender.
By Dana DuBois
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick. Here we discuss the intersections of politics, technology, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, and so much more. We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!
By Nick Paro

Ways to Support!

Sickest of them all

Become a founding member today with an annual pledge of $200, or more. With your pledge you will receive an annually commissioned Poem and Podcast episode!
In addition, all founding members can choose to be credited on all article notes for the your added support!

Paid subscribers

During the month of August (2025), become a paid subscriber today with a pledge of $1 monthly or $10 annually.

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)
Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, and spread to your other socials!
Like this article — you’re already here, why not?

