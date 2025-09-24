Sick of this Show: Bordering a Fascist State

Show Notes

Welcome North American Freedom Fighters — we’re sick of the fascist shit and we aren’t backing down. Today’s episode is about solidarity amongst peoples; the rupture and schism inflicted between our two Nations, the emergence of Canada as a beacon of Democracy; the Shadow President (Stephen Miller) and the martyrdom of Charlie Kirk; what the fuck is going on in the Florida (and other States’) death camps; how We the People are coming together, despite all the efforts to tear us apart; and a not-so-subtle reminder that the Epstein Files discharge petition has the needed signatures.

Teflon Don has run away and deflected from every issue he’s ever faced — the Epstein relationship and connections to pedophilia and child sex trafficking are different — they aren’t going away. Survivors are coming forward, people are listening and believing, and perpetrators will face accountability.

