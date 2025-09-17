Sick of this Show — Centering the Discussion in America

Ways to Engage

Get involved in your local community and systems!

Run For Something — show interest in running for a local or state office AND learn how to run a campaign itself. Even if you don’t want to run for office yourself, this will teach you the skills needed to offer active, engaged support for other candidates.

Indivisible — founded in response to Trump’s election - but we know that Trump is a symptom of a sick democracy, not its cause.

Common Defense — the largest grassroots membership organization of progressive veterans standing up for our communities against the rising tide of racism, hate, and violence.

