Sick of this Show — Centering the Discussion in America

Nick Paro
and
Centered America
Sep 17, 2025
Ways to Engage

Get involved in your local community and systems!

  • Run For Something — show interest in running for a local or state office AND learn how to run a campaign itself.

    • Even if you don’t want to run for office yourself, this will teach you the skills needed to offer active, engaged support for other candidates.

  • Indivisible — founded in response to Trump’s election - but we know that Trump is a symptom of a sick democracy, not its cause.

  • Common Defense — the largest grassroots membership organization of progressive veterans standing up for our communities against the rising tide of racism, hate, and violence.

Thank you

Banner & Backbone
,
Shane Yirak
,
Cryn Johannsen
,
Noble Blend
,
P. J. Schuster
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Centered America
!

Nick’s Notes

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

~
Soso
|
Millicent
| C. McGuire ~

